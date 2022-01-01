Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Ayouni MANEL
Ajouter
Ayouni MANEL
SFAX
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
MESSI
- Responsable bureau de méthode
2015 - maintenant
Formations
ISET (Sfax)
Sfax
2010 - 2012
Réseau
Pas de contact professionnel