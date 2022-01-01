Ayse MANDUZIO

L&L Products
- Project Manager
2013 - maintenant
When I started working at L&L Products, they had bought a company in Australia for a new technology and they had already sold a product to BMW but they didn't have a plant nor they didn't have the process. I have been leading the G1X ( New 7 series ) and G3X ( New 5 series ) since then and participated in creating the plant along with the definition of the process. Now, there is a plant in Rudna, Czech Republic where we have been making the serial production. But until the plant was ready, I organized prototype parts from Australia and in supplier locations, yet without any delay to the customer.