Ayse MANDUZIO

ENSISHEIM

En résumé

Entreprises

  • L&L Products - Project Manager

    2013 - maintenant When I started working at L&L Products, they had bought a company in Australia for a new technology and they had already sold a product to BMW but they didn't have a plant nor they didn't have the process. I have been leading the G1X ( New 7 series ) and G3X ( New 5 series ) since then and participated in creating the plant along with the definition of the process. Now, there is a plant in Rudna, Czech Republic where we have been making the serial production. But until the plant was ready, I organized prototype parts from Australia and in supplier locations, yet without any delay to the customer.

  • Johnson Controls - Project Coordinator

    Colombes 2010 - 2011

  • Achter & Ebels ( Aunde Teknik ) - Project Leader

    2007 - 2010

Formations

  • Uludag University Engineering Faculty (Bursa)

    Bursa 1993 - 1997 85

    Textile Engineering

  • Kocaeli Anatolian High School (Kocaeli)

    Kocaeli 1986 - 1993 9.5

    science - A special lycée for which you have to pass a country wide exam to be chosen if you are good enough. All the education is made in English, German is given as a secondary language.

Réseau