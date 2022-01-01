Menu

Aysen ALTIPARMAK

PARIS

Mes compétences :
Pack office
Financial analysis
Eviews
Bloomberg
Cegid (accounting software)
Financial markets

  • Société Générale Corporate & Investment Banking - Analyst Anti-Money Laundering

    2013 - maintenant - On-boarding offshore companies, banks and financial intermediaries ;
    - Performing KYC due diligence checks in line with AML/CFT policies and local regulation ;
    - Ensure efficient identification and monitoring of suspicious activities and transactions ;
    - Ensure timely, efficient reporting of suspicious transactions to AML Compliance Office.

  • Children & Parents Centre - Birmingham - Administrative Assistant

    2013 - maintenant - Preparing mail and receiving guests ;
    - Answer phones, screen calls, and transfer to appropriate staff.

  • Aurel BGC - Client Relationship Manager

    2012 - 2012 - Contact all new potential customers and collect key documents to perform KYC, MIF and AML analysis
    - Liaise with the Front office to answer queries related to new customers and control that the due diligence process was properly followed
    - Set up and analysis of clients’ files (report and escalate any discrepancy)
    - Part of centralising and linking between the offices located in Paris and London
    - Involved in counterparty risk analysis and prepared the material for credit reviews
    - In charge of setting up commercial contracts with great attention to legal and financial details
    - Ensuring that both internal and compliance procedures were fully complied with
    - Harmonisation and update of existing client’s files to meet the latest legislation standards
    - Secured a smooth transition when the management of the department evolved (i.e. procedure-wise)

  • Transatlantique Banque - Wealth Manager

    2011 - 2011 - Checking money transfer orders before authorising their input, ordering new check books
    - Answering phone calls from the customers and assisting with their queries
    - To ensure that all the customers’ money transfers were properly allocated in due course

  • Wall Street Institute - Accounting Department

    2010 - 2010 - Checking and recording of claims
    - Bank account reconciliation
    - Input and processing of payments
    - Record in the company’s books the suppliers invoices
    - Third parties accounts checking

  • Dexia CLF Banque - Accounting & Operations Management

    La Défense 2009 - 2009 - Cash flows monitoring (bank account reconciliation, preparing the transfer orders)
    - Update of Access and Excel databases
    - Attention to details when preparing the legal documents and the security deposits

  • HSBC - Reconciliation & Reporting Department

    Paris 2008 - 2008 - Checking the customers’ current bank accounts for discrepancies (and activity monitoring)
    - Preparing the retail customers files (and ensuring of their completeness) addressed to the auditors

  • Bred Banque Populaire - Judiciary Relationship Department

    Paris 2007 - 2007 - Input and save all new tax related requisitions in the bank’s in house software.
    - Keep an up to date record of all completed files (attention to details with regards to the closure date)
    - In charge of editing the customers’ statement of account
    - Research and cross referencing of customers’ banking details to authorise payments of alimony

