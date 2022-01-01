Aysen ALTIPARMAK

Société Générale Corporate & Investment Banking
- Analyst Anti-Money Laundering
2013 - maintenant- On-boarding offshore companies, banks and financial intermediaries ;
- Performing KYC due diligence checks in line with AML/CFT policies and local regulation ;
- Ensure efficient identification and monitoring of suspicious activities and transactions ;
- Ensure timely, efficient reporting of suspicious transactions to AML Compliance Office.
Children & Parents Centre - Birmingham
- Administrative Assistant
2013 - maintenant- Preparing mail and receiving guests ;
- Answer phones, screen calls, and transfer to appropriate staff.
Aurel BGC
- Client Relationship Manager
2012 - 2012- Contact all new potential customers and collect key documents to perform KYC, MIF and AML analysis
- Liaise with the Front office to answer queries related to new customers and control that the due diligence process was properly followed
- Set up and analysis of clients’ files (report and escalate any discrepancy)
- Part of centralising and linking between the offices located in Paris and London
- Involved in counterparty risk analysis and prepared the material for credit reviews
- In charge of setting up commercial contracts with great attention to legal and financial details
- Ensuring that both internal and compliance procedures were fully complied with
- Harmonisation and update of existing client’s files to meet the latest legislation standards
- Secured a smooth transition when the management of the department evolved (i.e. procedure-wise)
Transatlantique Banque
- Wealth Manager
2011 - 2011- Checking money transfer orders before authorising their input, ordering new check books
- Answering phone calls from the customers and assisting with their queries
- To ensure that all the customers’ money transfers were properly allocated in due course
Wall Street Institute
- Accounting Department
2010 - 2010- Checking and recording of claims
- Bank account reconciliation
- Input and processing of payments
- Record in the company’s books the suppliers invoices
- Third parties accounts checking
La Défense 2009 - 2009- Cash flows monitoring (bank account reconciliation, preparing the transfer orders)
- Update of Access and Excel databases
- Attention to details when preparing the legal documents and the security deposits
HSBC
- Reconciliation & Reporting Department
Paris2008 - 2008- Checking the customers’ current bank accounts for discrepancies (and activity monitoring)
- Preparing the retail customers files (and ensuring of their completeness) addressed to the auditors
Bred Banque Populaire
- Judiciary Relationship Department
Paris2007 - 2007- Input and save all new tax related requisitions in the bank’s in house software.
- Keep an up to date record of all completed files (attention to details with regards to the closure date)
- In charge of editing the customers’ statement of account
- Research and cross referencing of customers’ banking details to authorise payments of alimony