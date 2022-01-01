Menu

Ayuk-Arrey TAKOR-AYA

DOUALA

En résumé

I am highly resourceful and motivated person with a lot of dynamic potentials, flexible and easy-going, well equipped for and willing to put in my best in work in an Institution that will benefit from my intellect and skills while providing me with an opportunity for professional growth.

Mes compétences :
Microsoft Excel
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Publisher
project management
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Office
Chaine logistique
Customer Service
Commerçant
Research
Teamwork
Team Leadership
Analysis

Entreprises

  • GBK BUSINESS CENTER, BONAMOUSSADI (DOUALA) - Gerante de Cyber (PART TIME)

    2014 - 2014 GSI AFRICA, KOTTO BLOCK, DOUALA

    Made sure that the clients were comfortable; making sure that the network and internet connection were ok. I was also incharge of selling tickets and collecting the money. And I also made sure the hall is clean and neat; by sweeping and keeping it clean every morning. And at the end of the day, i note the amount realized from the calls made, from printing of documents, scanning of documents and from the internet connection. All this data is noted in an exercise book and I sign.

  • GSI AFRICA, KOTTO BLOCK, DOUALA - HELP DESK MANAGER (PART TIME)

Formations

  • PAN-AFRICAN INSTITUTE FOR DEVELOPMENT,WEST AFRICA, DOUAL LEARNING CENTER (Douala)

    Douala 2015 - maintenant Associate Degree

  • Pan African Institute For Development (Douala)

    Douala 2015 - maintenant

  • Institut Supérieur Des Technologies Et Du Design Industriel (ISTDI) (Douala)

    Douala 2014 - maintenant

  • Goodmann School Of Information And Technology (ITC) (Buea)

    Buea 2012 - 2012

  • University Of Buea (Buea)

    Buea 2006 - 2010 B.Sc

  • University Of Buea (Buea)

    Buea 2006 - 2010 Geology

  • Saker Baptist College, Limbe (Limbe)

    Limbe 2003 - 2006 Advanced Levels Certificate

  • Saker Baptist College, Limbe (Limbe)

    Limbe 1997 - 2003 Ordinary Levels Certificate

Réseau