Ayuk-Arrey TAKOR-AYA

I am highly resourceful and motivated person with a lot of dynamic potentials, flexible and easy-going, well equipped for and willing to put in my best in work in an Institution that will benefit from my intellect and skills while providing me with an opportunity for professional growth.
Mes compétences :
Microsoft Excel
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Publisher
project management
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Office
Chaine logistique
Customer Service
Commerçant
Research
Teamwork
Team Leadership
Analysis