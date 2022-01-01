Ayyoub KHADRAOUI

A diligent, skilled and qualified computer and telecommunication Engineer designing, installing and maintaining telecommunications equipment for the transmission of cellular, broadband, landline and cable data , 10 years experienced as military systems and networks administrator , seeking a challenging position, which will permit me to use and enhance my skills in a progressive and dynamic organization.



Mes compétences :

Synchronous Digital Hierarchy

UMTS

3G Networks

la supervision

WiMAX

Wi-Fi

VoIP (Voice over IP)

Visual Basic .NET

VMware

UML/OMT

SNMP

SDM/LINK

PKI

PABX

Oracle

MySQL

ModelSim

Microsoft Windows 2008 Server

Microsoft Windows 2003 Server

Microsoft Windows 2000 Professional

Microsoft SQL Server

Microsoft Project

Microsoft Exchange 2010

Microsoft Access

Merise Methodology

Matlab

MPLS (MultiProtocol Label Switching)

Linux Red Hat

LTE

Java Enterprise Edition

Java

Intrusion Prevention System

Intrusion Detection System

IPBX

HTML

HSPDA

GSM

GPRS

FR

Ethernet

Enterprise Java Beans

ECLiPSe

DVB

Cisco ASA

C++

C Programming Language

ATM (Asynchronous Transfer Mode)

4G Networks