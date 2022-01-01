Menu

Ayyoub KHADRAOUI

En résumé

A diligent, skilled and qualified computer and telecommunication Engineer designing, installing and maintaining telecommunications equipment for the transmission of cellular, broadband, landline and cable data , 10 years experienced as military systems and networks administrator , seeking a challenging position, which will permit me to use and enhance my skills in a progressive and dynamic organization.

Mes compétences :
Synchronous Digital Hierarchy
UMTS
3G Networks
la supervision
WiMAX
Wi-Fi
VoIP (Voice over IP)
Visual Basic .NET
VMware
UML/OMT
SNMP
SDM/LINK
PKI
PABX
Oracle
MySQL
ModelSim
Microsoft Windows 2008 Server
Microsoft Windows 2003 Server
Microsoft Windows 2000 Professional
Microsoft SQL Server
Microsoft Project
Microsoft Exchange 2010
Microsoft Access
Merise Methodology
Matlab
MPLS (MultiProtocol Label Switching)
Linux Red Hat
LTE
Java Enterprise Edition
Java
Intrusion Prevention System
Intrusion Detection System
IPBX
HTML
HSPDA
GSM
GPRS
FR
Ethernet
Enterprise Java Beans
ECLiPSe
DVB
Cisco ASA
C++
C Programming Language
ATM (Asynchronous Transfer Mode)
4G Networks

Entreprises

  • Groupe MAIGE - Enseignant

    2013 - maintenant

  • le centre nationale de la défense aérienne - Administrateur Réseau & système de vol

    2007 - maintenant  Administration des systèmes Windows (Windows 2000/2003/2008/2012 server)
     Administration des systèmes linux (Redhat, fedora…….)
     Mise en place des solutions de virtualisation
     Garantir la performance et la disponibilité des serveurs
     Rédiger et enrichir les documentations techniques (procédures d'exploitation, plans d'intégration)
     Configuration de système et de matériel réseau (Commutateurs, Routeurs, firewall….)
     Installation et configuration des nouveaux sites au globe du Maroc (serveurs.....)
     Assurer la supervision, sauvegarde des serveurs et des machines
     Garantir l’Assistance technique
     La Gestion des équipes

    Projets réalisés

    -- Emulation d’un réseau informatique basé sur le protocole IPv6
    -- Implémentation d'une solution Microsoft Exchange 2010 sein du DAT
    -- Etude et réalisation d’une infrastructure réseau TETRA pour la Société -Autoroutes du Maroc
    -- Installation d’un système de surveillance au sein de la DAT
    -- Sécurisation des réseaux locaux en utilisant un par feu Cisco ASA
    -- Etalonnage, Métrologie et Maintenance des appareils de mesure
    -- Optimisation et dimensionnement Radio d’une infrastructure réseau 3G -UMTS –
    -- Installation, intégration, et maintenance de VCSS (Voice communication switching system)
    Pour des communications air-sol (entre avions et tours de contrôle)
    -- Réalisation d’une PKI -infrastructure à clés publiques en utilisant l’outil OpenSSL
    -- Installation et configuration des nouveaux sites au globe du Maroc (serveurs,....)
    -- Installation et configuration d'une salle informatique (DC, Messagerie....)

Formations

  • Ecole Supérieure Des Télécommunications SupTelecom (Rabat)

    Rabat 2011 - 2013 ingénierie et Exploitation des Réseaux

  • L'Ecole Supérieure De Rabat (Management & Ingénierie) ESRmi (Rabat)

    Rabat 2010 - 2011 Diplôme Européen des Etudes Supérieures en informatique et réseau

  • L’Ecole Internationale Des Technologies Informatiques Avancées (Rabat)

    Rabat 2008 - 2010 TS en systèmes et réseaux

  • Ecole Royale De L'Air ERA (Marrakech)

    Marrakech 2004 - 2007 Brevet Elémentaire (BE) en Système de télécommunication