Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Azaiez ABDELFATAH
Ajouter
Azaiez ABDELFATAH
TUNIS
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Afh
- Sous directeur
1977 - maintenant
Formations
ESIER + ENIT (Medjez El Bab)
Medjez El Bab
1977 - maintenant
Ingénieur
Réseau
Kamel ZAGHOUANI
Mohamed RACHDI