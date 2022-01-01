Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Azampke Simagniko FONGNIKIN
Ajouter
Azampke Simagniko FONGNIKIN
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Erepa
- PDG
2006 - maintenant
Formations
LMB Felletin
Felletin
1997 - 2002
bts génie civil
Réseau
Pas de contact professionnel