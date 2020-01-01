Azanne Kofi AZANNEKOFIAKAINYAH (AKAINYAH)

I was called to the English Bar by the Middle Temple and was subsequently enrolled at the Ghana Bar and at the Gambian Bar. In 1988 I was admitted as a Solicitor by the Law Society of England & Wales and Practiced for 17 years in London. I am a Notary Public I was educated at Ardingly College, Sussex, England. Whilst there I won a competitive open scholarship in History to read Economics at the University of Cambridge (Sidney Sussex College). I hold the MA, LLM (International Law) degrees from Cambridge University. I have been a research student at the London School of Economics & Political Science. In the past I have specialized in Litigation. Currently my main interest is in Investment and Corporate Law with particular emphasis on the Energy Sector. My extensive litigation/contentious experience in England and elsewhere underpin the advice which I give to my clients in these non contentious areas of the law. My aim always is to provide my clients a quick, cost effective and commercially appropriate outcome. I am the Honorary Legal Adviser to the British High Commissioner, Accra. In this capacity I advise on Trade and Investment issues. At the invitation of the Trade and Investment section of the high commission I have given Lectures on visiting British investor delegations on "Doing Business and Setting Up in Ghana. I also advise on Consular Affairs and Employment matters for the commission. In March 2011 I was the Winner in Ghana of the International Law Office Client Choice Award for Energy and Natural Resources. No such award was given in that year to any other lawyer in West Africa.