Azedine NACIRI
Azedine NACIRI
MARRAKECH
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Grand Mogador 5*
- Chef steward
2004 - maintenant
Formations
Youssef Ben Tachfin (Marrakech)
Marrakech
1998 - 2000
Réseau
Pas de contact professionnel