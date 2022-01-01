Aziz Alex KAZEB

-
ENGIE GRDF
- Technical Infrastructure Architect & Senior Infrastructure Engineer
2012 - maintenant
Technical Infrastructure Architect and Senior Infrastructure Engineer in project and in Run mode
Definition of applicative technical architecture/infrastructure of the whole system and security, including internal components extending to suppliers, subsidiaries and clients.
Guarantee of coherence ad sustainability of the entire IT part, by exploiting and the automisations to its upmost in the domain of the company urbanization
Organization of IT infrastructure evolution to guarantee the efficiency, the availability and the agility without forgetting the security and methodical side.
ACTIVITIES AND DUTIES: Study of feasibility and realization of request for works on information system evolution. ESX installation and SPARK T4 installation for the virtualization of all systems together.
CONCEPTION: Define the technical architecture of information system
- check and analyze the technical impact of new solutions and their coherence with the already existing architecture
- propose and validate the dimension of the necessary environment with a daily follow-up via sensors so as to determine the consummation and the real needs
-Check the adequacy between the SLA and the proposed solution
ADMINISTRATION: Define and manage IT referential in the following domains: tools, procedures, norms, nomenclature, security, templates and atomization..
-define and manage the technical standard and synthesis analysis
RECOMMENDATION:
- For each new project or new technology, participation on the study of the impact on the existing or provisional architecture based on internal audits and other sources
- recommendation of technical choices to ensure the coherence of the evolution respecting the budget
PRODUCTION: Participation in Level 3 production incident analysis
- Identify the cause and store this information in the FAQ ;
- Propose solutions and store them in SharePoint ;
- Update architectural documents ;
- Study infrastructure evolution so as to be able to respond to new needs
ADVICE: Advise the urbanist on the use of possible implementation of IT and tele-communication tools
- Organization by criteria and actor the choice of standby technology
COMMUNICATION:
- Working in a team with 25 collaborators under my responsibility ;
- Communication and respect of deadlines
TECHNICAL ENVIRONMENT: Platforms UNIX/LINUX/WINDOWS 2088 & 2012 (physically and virtually), very good knowledge in SAN HP and NAS SYNOLOGY storage, senior administrator in ESX (WINDOWS, UNIX, LINUX, AIX, VMWARE, AD, Citrix XenApp, Oracle 11g and 12c data-base and SQL Server), WebSphere, Weblogic, IIS, NETWORKER 8.0, SIG SmallWorld, SharePoint 2012, migration of lotus notes to an internal message box, network of several Vlans administration, setting-up of several projects : Citrix Farm, FME (ETL), GSA,SIG Application Web, unlocking and charge distribution via clustering of JVM, NAS-SAN and Zabbbix, Nagios, SPARD T4 Ldom VM Solaris, F5 configuration Load Balancing, WebLogic, setting-up of multiple JVMs by clusters * ** * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * *
-
VINCI GROUPE
- Senior Production Engineer & Technical Infrastructure Architect
2011 - 2012
the technical and architectural production team
PROJECTS: Setting-up of new projects in Production, ,Application and existing system evolution, 120 applications of which 350 Windows servers and 300 Unix servers.
- Production engineering, daily infrastructure administration of UNIX systems (RedHat, Suse and Microsoft) and the management of applicative components associated with development and production environments
-Study of feasibility of SafeGuard cluster replacement to SUSE
-Normalization and deployment automisation of SharePoint 2010 farm
-Setting-up of the Supervision Nagios3.2.3 of receipt and production environments with an HpOpen View interface couples with NRPE...
-Management of projects linked to SPS 2010, MPA2 and OTO2;1
- SCCM configuration to supervise Microsoft systems
-Assemble, integrate and install new applications and transfer of competences to the future Exploitation and Production service including JMS link
- Setting-up of automatic scripts for WebApp applications and collecting sites with automatic reporting
- Installation of schemas, tables, procedures in SQL 2008 database in MS, HEARTBEAT cluster ;
- Centralization of the setting-up of deliverables documentation for the Development and Exploitation service
- Couple the SPS BACKUP-RESTORE of SPS with internal NETWORKER safeguard tools
-Jmeter bench and stress platforms coupled with Scoping, tools for recuperating performance traces and other
- Automisation n of repetitive manual manipulations and more complex manipulations-reliance and technical services in all environments
- assure the technical support for level 2 and 3for the WebLogic, Share Point 2010 and IIS7 platforms
-assure the technical support for the applicatifs components for the exploitation teams by participating in the training of the exploitation teams
- redaction of deliverables : DAT, Exploitation files, Supervision Files, Installation Files, PRA Files, Automisation via Power Shell
TECHNICAL ENVIRONMENT: Linux cluster, Windows Server 2008 R2 SP1, Windows server 2003, Oracle 10 and 11 g, Networker 7.6 SP2, Wiki, SharePoint 2010, JMeter, load Runner, Apache, Nagios, WebLogic, IIS7, MQ Series, CFT, Gateway, Perl, PowerShell, Sql 2008, ITIL, Dot-Net, management of MS clusters,SILKPERFORMER 2007, VMware, SPDISPOSE, FIDDLER, DASHBOARD, LB F5, NLB, Asterisk, Nagisk, Nrpe, SSh and $Universe, Sccm, Scom
-
Credit Agricole Technologies
- Senior Production Engineer & Technical Production Architect
2010 - 2011
Projects: Management and fusion of 750 applications of 39 Credit Agricole GIE tills
-Contribution in the setting-up of norms at all technical levels
-Study and setting-up of the second biggest portail in Europe
-Guarantee of the good functioning of all of the platforms (SharePoint-SQL etc) as well as the capacity to go up in charge
-Management of the project linked to SPS 2010
-Guarantee the exploitation and the operation of the platform daily -RKM SharePoints ;
-
La Mutuelle Générale
- Ingénieur de Production niveaux
Paris
2008 - 2009
* Maintien en condition opérationnelle des Plates-formes de Production et d'Intégration
* Réaliser des analyses de performances et proposer des optimisations, dans le cadre de la
résolution de dysfonctionnements, d'études menées pour préparer ou suivre la montée en
charge d'applications
* Assurer la surveillance préventive des performances, pour anticiper leur dégradation et les
actions nécessaires à leur maintien ou leur amélioration,
* Assurer l'analyse capacitaire des applications et ressources informatiques et de leur
évolution, prévues à court terme/moyen terme, prévisible à plus long terme, pour fournir une
description quantitative et qualitative des parcs installés
* Organiser les réunions avec les clients ;
* Suivi des travaux réalisés par l'équipe d'industrialisation ;
* Coordination technique entre les équipes et le client. ;
* Piloter l'équipe de production 25 personnes ;
* Gestion des projets d'infrastructure liés au déploiement applicatifs
* Planifier et participer aux activités d'intégrations sur les plateformes de dev, tests et
intégration
* Maitrise de l'architecture, qualifier, valider et encoder les changements d'infrastructure
* Planification et suivi des mises en production réalisées par nos prestataires intégrateurs
* Expertise, Analyse et support Niveau III ;
* Capacité planning et proposition d'axes d'amélioration liés à la plateforme ;
* Gestion des Infocentres et activités transverses ;
* Standardisation, élaboration de scripts génériques ;
* Mise en place d'outils d'améliorations des performances ;
* Mise en place d'une methodologie ITIL ;
* Gestion des serveurs associés aux applications ;
* Gestion des sauvegardes des différentes plateformes TSM
* Gestion et mise en place des préconisations des bases de données en collaboration avec les
DBA
* Elaboration et gestion d'applications DataWarehouse ainsi que les procédures SQL
* Mise en place des historisations des Univers Infocentres
* Rédaction du ou des modèles de processus de déploiement des plateformes (nommé plan de
bascule).
* Automatisation des montées au plan de ControlM et suppression des fonctions mode DRAFT.
Environnement : AIX 5.2 et 5.3, Sun Solaris, Linux, IIS, Windows NT, Windows serveur 2003,
Edithique. Oracle (8i, 9i, 10g), RMAN couplé à TSM, ControlM, Informatica, Weblogic 8 et 9 &
CFT, Sysload,. Apache (Tomcat), Sécurité Internet, MQ Series, CFT
-
GEFCO
- Expert technique/ Ingénieur de Production
COURBEVOIE
2007 - 2007
Intervention : gestion des systèmes et des applications en Production
* Rédaction de dossiers d'exploitation, des procédures et d'un FAQ
* Mise en place des fiches de consigne pour les intervenants
* Support de production du parc informatique 170 serveurs AIX Power 4 et 5 Régata
* Cluster HACMP 4.x et 5.x ;
* Configuration, installation et administration des serveurs en Production (plusieurs bases
critiques en production sous haute Disponibilité, pré production, test, recette,
développement)
* Gestion de l'espace, des erreurs, des ressources et planification des croissances et des
changements Websphere 6.0.2.17 ND, Scripting d'automatisation avec WS Admin,
* Installation des patchs et des binaires
* Déploiement des applications Java J2EE
* Intervention en astreinte 3 semaines sur 4 ;
* Normes et standard d'utilisation du système et Websphere
* Mise en production d'une très importante application INES 3, sous Websphere N 2 & 3
* Support N 2 & 3 de Weblogic plus tuning. ;
* Intervention physique dans la salle des machines LDCOM ;
* Interlocuteur avec les sociétés Anglaises IBM - ADIC - Websphere - USD - VERITAS... ;
* Gestion d'une équipe UNIX ASI/UNIX de 5 personnes ;
* Gestion des serveurs Windows nt4, 2000 et 2003 ;
* Automatisation des déploiements de 45 applications. ;
* Gestion d'une équipe :
- Cellule projet -Cellule production -Cellule assistance -Cellule exploitation
Environnement : UNIX Aix 4.x, 5x, Windows server, CFT, OEM2.x, Netbackup, IIS, Citrix,
HACMP 4.x, 5x, FailSafe 3.x, Tivoli, Rman, Sysload, Websphere, IIS, ORACLE (8i, 8.x, 7.x)
Weblogic 9, TomCat, MQ Series, Control/M, Dot.Net ShareWare.
-
SOCIETE GENERALE
- Production Engineer & Manager Migration Weblogic
PARIS
2006 - 2007
TECHNICAL ENVIRONMENT: UNIX, ORACLE, CFT,MySQL, IIS, Weblogic 8, Shell, $Universe, Sysload. TomCat, MQSeries, Control/M, Dot.NET.
-
SOCIETE GENERALE
- Ingénieur de Production & Responsable Migration Weblogic
PARIS
2006 - 2007
Intervention : intégré au sein de l'équipe Banque à Distance, prise en charge de la refonte
complète de la plateforme de consultation des comptes clients (Portail des Canaux)
* Gestion de la migration Weblogic ;
* Mise en place d'un serveur de documentation sous Drupal ;
* Administration de serveur Zeus (v4.2) et iPlanet (v6.0.5) pour l'application Logitelnet (24
instances Zeus sur 8 serveurs Compaq 4100 Tru64 pour un trafic de 30000 hits/minutes en
pointe).
* Exploitation base de donnée Oracle (Oracle 9i) et MySQL (4.1)
* Rédaction des procédures d'exploitation (niveau 1 et 2)
* Création des scripts d'exploitation pour les différents produits
* Bench et tuning des différents composants de l'application sur la chaîne Alteon - Haproxy -
Weblogic (utilisation de Quotium Pro)
* Mise en place de la solution de répartition de charge à base de Haproxy (en amont d'Alteon).
* Création d'une solution permettant de sortir/rentrer dynamiquement des instances Weblogic
de la boucle de répartition de charge
* Administration et utilisation de SSH. Utilisation de tunnel SSH combiné à des clés
privé/public d'authentification pour accéder aux différents composants de l'application se
trouvant dans différentes DMZ.
* Automatisation des déploiements d'application (EAR/Binaire/SQL)
* Préparation de la migration de Weblogic 8 vers Weblogic 9.
Environnement : UNIX, ORACLE, CFT,MySQL, IIS, Weblogic 8, Shell, $Universe, Sysload.
TomCat, MQSeries, Control/M, Dot.NET.
-
ACCORA & LVMH
- Production Engineer & Head of migration
2006 - 2006
TECHNICAL ENVIRONMENT: UNIX Sun Solaris, Windows Server 2000/3, Microsoft Opérations Manager, IIS6/SQL 7/2000, SAN, Linux, CISCO, WEBSPHERE, WebSphere MQ, BizTalk, CONTROL M, HAT, Documentum, Active Directory, LDAP, WIFI, Networker 7.0, EssBase, SQL Server 7 & 2003, Notes, WhatsUp, J2EE, Vmware, Serveurs virtuels, IIS, Dot.Net.
-
ACCORA & LVMH
- Ingénieur de Production & Responsable de la migration
2006 - 2006
Projet Migration (travaux préparatoires) :
* Surveillance de tous les systèmes clients dans les centres informatiques
* Audit du parc serveurs des utilisateurs et de l'arbre entier y compris les partages et les
droits d'accès
* Élaborer et tenir des documents de soutien, y compris des guides de soutien
* Administrer, assurer la supportabilité de la mise en intégration des applications livrées par le
service études
* Améliorations aux processus avant migration et pré- procédures, des solutions techniques et
des améliorations à la gestion des incidents. Retour en arrière lors d'un dysfonctionnement.
* Soutien de base à notre gamme de services concernant notamment la sauvegarde, la sécurité,
les systèmes d'exploitation, les applications, l'audimétrie web, le réseau et le courriel
* Collaborer avec le personnel technique et de soutien à l'installation et au paramétrage de
systèmes d'exploitation et d'applications
Suivi des interventions en Production :
* Préparation de la mise en production des applications (supervision, sauvegardes,
documentation de pilotage et d'exploitation)
* Support niveau 2 sur les applications métiers et spécialement WebSphere et les
orchestrations sous BIZTALK avec une volumétrie de plus de 100 serveurs
* Exécuter les tâches que suppose un centre informatique, y compris l'installation et le
dépannage de matériel, la télémanipulation assistée pour les clients et la prestation de
services professionnels
* Assumer la responsabilité de la réponse aux demandes de service et du suivi immédiat auprès
des clients
* Accomplir les activités d'expédition et de réception ainsi que de contrôle d'inventaire du
centre informatique
* Suivre les procédures normales d'exploitation (évaluation des incidents, renvoi des demandes
de service, notification des clients,...)
* Assurer la liaison entre les clients et les techniciens et avec les fournisseurs de biens et de
services, et notamment les fournisseurs de services Internet
Collaboration avec les chefs de projets du service Etudes
* Mises en œuvre d'une architecture nouvelle pour la migration des serveurs W2000 vers
ACCORA & LVMH
- Production Engineer & Head of migration
2006 - 2006
TECHNICAL ENVIRONMENT: UNIX Sun Solaris, Windows Server 2000/3, Microsoft Opérations Manager, IIS6/SQL 7/2000, SAN, Linux, CISCO, WEBSPHERE, WebSphere MQ, BizTalk, CONTROL M, HAT, Documentum, Active Directory, LDAP, WIFI, Networker 7.0, EssBase, SQL Server 7 & 2003, Notes, WhatsUp, J2EE, Vmware, Serveurs virtuels, IIS, Dot.Net.
-
MAZDA
- Ingénieur Système et Sécurité
Saint Germain en Laye
2005 - 2006
TECHNICAL ENVIRONMENT: UNIX, SUN Solaris - AIX, BMC CONTROL M, Microsoft Server, Active Directory, XP PRO, Windows2000 PRO, APACHE, WEBSPHERE, IIS, WebSphere MQ, J2EE, WIFI, Réseaux switcher, CHECKPOINT, LDAP, WEB TRAFFIC EXPRESS, HP OPENVIEW& clonages
-
MAZDA
- Ingénieur Système et Sécurité
Saint Germain en Laye
2005 - 2006
Intervention : au sein du département Ingénierie Technique en tant que chef de projet maîtrise
d'ouvrage, mise au point technique des clients légers et partage de plusieurs bases de
connaissances qui gèrent les activités des concessions MAZDA EUROPE.
* Mise en œuvre et test des serveurs d'accès via VPN ;
* Mise en place dans toutes concessions les réseaux WIFI et sécurisé
* Protection du portail EUROPE par un système sécurisé par des firewalls macquées et sondes
aux intrusions internes et externes
* Proposition de mises en œuvre de plusieurs serveurs Ange Serveur Virtuel
* Suivi de l'implémentation de la supervision via HP OPENVIEW
* Création d'un site FAQ pour le respect de l'engagement des périodes de transitions
* Validation des cahiers de charges et des cahiers techniques d'exploitations et autres
* Gestion d'une équipe :
o Cellule projet Cellule production Cellule assistance Cellule exploitation
-
MAZDA
- Ingénieur Système et Sécurité
Saint Germain en Laye
2005 - 2006
TECHNICAL ENVIRONMENT: UNIX, SUN Solaris - AIX, BMC CONTROL M, Microsoft Server, Active Directory, XP PRO, Windows2000 PRO, APACHE, WEBSPHERE, IIS, WebSphere MQ, J2EE, WIFI, Réseaux switcher, CHECKPOINT, LDAP, WEB TRAFFIC EXPRESS, HP OPENVIEW& clonages
-
France Telecom
- Ingénieur Système et Sécurité/ Exploitation
2003 - 2004
TECHNICAL ENVIRONMENT: AIX, SUN Solaris, WIN NT Server, CISCO, APACHE, PATROL 3.4.11, J2EE, HTTPServer13.6.2, WEBSPHERE SERVER APPLICATION 3.0.2.1, SERVLETS, WEB TRAFFIC EXPRESS * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * *
-
Orange Business Services IT&L@bs
- Ingénieur Système et Sécurité/ Exploitation
2003 - 2004
Intervention : projet global de convergence des accès Internet. Il vise à diminuer le nombre
d'infrastructures d'hébergement sécurisé dans un environnement Internet ouvert vers le public
et des partenaires.
* Portage d'un portail SAS SERVEUR d'ACCES SECURISE sous un système sécurisé par des
firewalls et sondes aux intrusions internes et externes
* Définitions d'une méthodologie de sauvegardes des SLA ;
* Définitions des points critiques et préconisation de solutions adaptées :
o Résolution des failles
o Adaptation de la sécurité après Audit
* Simulation d'un nouveau projet voix IP ADSL TV & Téléphonie
* Suivi de l'implémentation de la supervision via PATROL & NETVIEW
* Création d'un site FAQ pour information aux acteurs des projets SAS V2
* Rédaction du dossier d'exploitation, manuel d'installation de l'infrastructure SAS V2
* Correctif de l'infrastructure SAS V2 ;
* Rédaction du contrat de service et de l'espace coopératif
Environnement : AIX, SUN Solaris, WIN NT Server, CISCO, APACHE, PATROL 3.4.11, J2EE,
HTTPServer13.6.2, WEBSPHERE SERVER APPLICATION 3.0.2.1, SERVLETS, WEB TRAFFIC
EXPRESS
-
Schlumberger
- Architecte & Ingénieur de Production
Paris
2002 - 2003
Intervention : étude et mise en œuvre d'une architecture et une application STERLING
COMMERCE CONNECT ENTREPRISE & CONNECT DIRECT en environnement sécurisé.
* Mise en oeuvre de l'architecture applicative ;
* Définition d'une méthodologie de reporting des SLA ;
* Soulèvement des points critiques et mise en oeuvre de solutions adaptées (sécurité et
procédures)
* Supervision des applications via patrol, scripting et support users
* Monitoring, en collaboration avec l'équipe de HOUSTON (USA)
Environnement : Unix SUN 7, NT Server, PATROL, SERVLET, JDK, JRUN, NT2000, IPlanet,
Connect Entreprise, checkpoint
-
Ministère de la justice
- System Engineer / Production
Paris
2000 - 2000
TECHNICAL ENVIRONMENT: Unix SCO, AIX, WINDOWS 95 et NT, LANMANGER, NOVELL, SYBASE, CISCO, HUBS BAYNETWORK, ISM OPEN-MASTER
-
Ministère de la justice
- Ingénieur de Production & Ingénieur Système
Paris
2000 - 2000
Intervention : dans le cadre de la tierce maintenance applicative d'une application déployée sur
50 sites
* Encadrement des opérations du support technique ;
* Prise en charge des opérations de recette des sites avant et après la mise en production ;
* Définition des évolutions au niveau Architecture ;
* Suivi de la production et entretien annuel « EVOLUTION » ;
* Support utilisateurs ;
* Installation de la plate forme de supervision LAN et WAN
Environnement : Unix SCO, AIX, WINDOWS 95 et NT, LANMANGER, NOVELL, SYBASE,
CISCO, HUBS BAYNETWORK, ISM OPEN-MASTER
-
France TELECOM
- System Engineer / Production
1998 - 1999
TECHNICAL ENVIRONMENT: Windows NT Serveur, SUN Entreprise sous Solaris 2.5, CFT, ORACLE, EXCHANGE, ACCESS, PATROL,
-
France TELECOM
- System Engineer / Production
1998 - 1999
TECHNICAL ENVIRONMENT: Windows NT Serveur, SUN Entreprise sous Solaris 2.5, CFT, ORACLE, EXCHANGE, ACCESS, PATROL,
-
France TELECOM
- System Engineer / Production
1998 - 1999
TECHNICAL ENVIRONMENT: Windows NT Serveur, SUN Entreprise sous Solaris 2.5, CFT, ORACLE, EXCHANGE, ACCESS, PATROL,
-
France TELECOM
- System Engineer / Production
1998 - 1999
TECHNICAL ENVIRONMENT: Windows NT Serveur, SUN Entreprise sous Solaris 2.5, CFT, ORACLE, EXCHANGE, ACCESS, PATROL,
-
France TELECOM
- System Engineer / Production
1998 - 1999
TECHNICAL ENVIRONMENT: Windows NT Serveur, SUN Entreprise sous Solaris 2.5, CFT, ORACLE, EXCHANGE, ACCESS, PATROL,
-
Orange France
- Ingénieur Système & Ingénieur de Production
1998 - 1999
* Audit, Réorganisation, surveillance de la volumétrie ;
* Support technique applicatif. Niveau 2 et 3 du projet France Telecom Mobiles
* Conseil et assistance aux différentes entités MOA ET MOE
* Mise production des applications de France TELECOM ;
* Support technique aux utilisateurs ;
* Portage des applications de E15000 vers E10000 ;
* Installation et validation de l'architecture et des nouvelles versions de logiciels d'application
* Conseils en architecture serveurs et applicatifs avant le passage en production
* Etude des modes de supervision des bases de données via Patrol
Environnement : Windows NT Serveur, SUN Entreprise sous Solaris 2.5, CFT, ORACLE,
EXCHANGE, ACCESS, PATROL, HPOPEN VIEW
-
SOCIETE GENERALE
- Ingénieur Systèmes et Réseaux
PARIS
1998 - 1998
SG FRANKFURT et PARIS (Juin à Nov. 1997 puis Mai
à Août 1998 ) Salle des marchés SGCIB
à Août 1998) Salle des marchés SGCIB
-
SOCIETE GENERALE
- Ingénieur Systèmes et Réseaux
PARIS
1997 - 1997
SG FRANKFURT et PARIS ( à Août 1998) Salle des marchés SGCIB
-
SOCIETE GENERALE
- Systems and Networks Engineer
PARIS
1997 - 1998
Salle des marchés SGCIB
-
SOCIETE GENERALE
- Systems and Networks Engineer
PARIS
1997 - 1998
Salle des marchés SGCIB
-
Lyonnaise Communication
- Assistant to the IT Manager
1995 - 1997
-
Lyonnaise des Eaux
- Adjoint au Responsable Informatique
Coubervoie
1995 - 1997
-
BRITISH COMPUTER
- Deputy head of Networks and Systems
1988 - 1995
-
BRITISH COMPUTER
- Deputy head of Networks and Systems
1988 - 1995
-
BRITISH COMPUTER
- Deputy head of Networks and Systems
1988 - 1995
-
BRITISH COMPUTER
- Adjoint au responsable Systèmes et Réseaux
1988 - 1995
-
BRITISH COMPUTER
- Adjoint au responsable Systèmes et Réseaux
1988 - 1995
-
ORACLE Ltd
- Ingénieur Technique
1986 - 1988
