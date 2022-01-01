Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Aziz BESBES
Ajouter
Aziz BESBES
MENZEH 5
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Alnaseem For Food Industries
- Deputy General Manager
2014 - maintenant
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Adel AYADI
Belhaj JAMIL
Bouabsa WALID
Fethi BELGAIED
Habib AFFES
Kmar BESBES
Watcom WATCOM
Zied FERSI