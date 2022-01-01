Menu

Aziz BETTACH

Bouskoura

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • VARUN BEVERAGES MAROC -PEPSI- - Responsable magasin

    Bouskoura 2014 - maintenant

  • Brek matériaux - Magasiner

    2004 - 2008

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel