Aziz BOUKBOUT
Aziz BOUKBOUT
MARRAKECH
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
complexe nor1 ouarzazate
- Manager chef executif de cuisine
2014 - 2016
Formations
Bac Sience Math (Errachidia)
Errachidia
1988 - 1989
Réseau
Pas de contact professionnel