Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Aziz DEBBARH
Ajouter
Aziz DEBBARH
Asnières-sur-Seine
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Procter & Gamble
- Human Resources Director
Asnières-sur-Seine
maintenant
Formations
Ecole Centrale Lyon
Ecully
1988 - 1991
General engineering
Réseau
Pas de contact professionnel