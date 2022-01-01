Aziz ELFAKHOURI

I am an IMS technology support engineer, experienced in diagnosing and correcting network, hardware, and software issues, as well as supervising installation and support activities.My backgound has included the installation, configuration and support of the different IMS elements.

I have directed a wide variety of activities, including the upgrade of IMS entities, SBC, MGW, and implementing, and testing of the goegraphical-redundancy, Number portability, and emergency solutions as well as headline and migration from NGN to IMS .

All along this time I was in direct contact with customer handling the daily issues and requirements meeting tight deadlines and maintaining a friendly environment at all times.

Through these professional I have gained incredible insight to this profession and I have the experience needed to meet a position in a company which offers a challenging work environment and has a significant room for growth and the potential for future advancement.



Mes compétences :

Mobile Core Network

SIP

GSM

NGN

Diameter

CS core network

IMS Core Network

UMTS

IMS

3G

Télécommunications

GPRS

Linux

Ethernet

WAN