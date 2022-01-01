Menu

Aziz ELFAKHOURI

RABAT

En résumé

I am an IMS technology support engineer, experienced in diagnosing and correcting network, hardware, and software issues, as well as supervising installation and support activities.My backgound has included the installation, configuration and support of the different IMS elements.
I have directed a wide variety of activities, including the upgrade of IMS entities, SBC, MGW, and implementing, and testing of the goegraphical-redundancy, Number portability, and emergency solutions as well as headline and migration from NGN to IMS .
All along this time I was in direct contact with customer handling the daily issues and requirements meeting tight deadlines and maintaining a friendly environment at all times.
Through these professional I have gained incredible insight to this profession and I have the experience needed to meet a position in a company which offers a challenging work environment and has a significant room for growth and the potential for future advancement.

Mes compétences :
Mobile Core Network
SIP
GSM
NGN
Diameter
CS core network
IMS Core Network
UMTS
IMS
3G
Télécommunications
GPRS
Linux
Ethernet
WAN

Entreprises

  • HUAWEI Technologies - Core netwok engineer

    2012 - maintenant Deployment and Installation of IMS network for INWI (WANA Corporate):
     Supervising Subcontractor while Installing Hardware equipments and connecting them to existing network
     Software Installation, configuration and commissioning of IMS and CS Huawei equipments (OMS, CSCF, UGCF(MGCF), ATS(AS), MRFP, HSS, iCG(CCF), TMS, ENS(ENUM+DNS), AIM(NACF+CLF), SBC, UMG(MGW), SIWF ).
     Configuration of IMS interworking with Core Network CS, access network and IN.
     Integration of VMS, OCS, and IVR with IMS Network.
     Performing routine activities such as provisioning, barring, modification, deletion, problem Investigation & resolution at subscriber level on HSS, ATS & ENUM servers
    • Analyzing SIP traces
    • Configuration of SIP Trunks on SBCs and IMS
     Monitoring status of open SRs and ensuring these are progressed appropriately
     Configuration and test of the Geographic Redundancy solution for IMS.
     Configuration and commissioning of the number portability solution.
     Configuration and commissioning of the Emergency solution.
     Hardware, software and services ATP tests.
     Migration of the IMS users from NGN to IMS.
     IMS, SBC, MGW upgrade

  • HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES - Graduation internship within Core Network Department.

    Boulogne Billancourt 2012 - 2012 Pre-sales engineer:
     Study the IMS architecture, protocols, entities and solutions.
     Solution proposition of network migration to the IMS platform.
     Simulation under OpenIMSCore-Tools: OpenIMSCore, Ubuntu, Wireshark, Monster, UCT IPtv, Darwin streaming server, OpenSIPS, twinkle.

  • SYSTOLIA - Stage technique

    2011 - 2011 Technical training within SYSTOLIA-Rabat

    Mission: Planning, analysis the needs of the JFMD customer and modeling the information system of its restaurant chain-Tools: UML, Enterprise Architect.

  • SOTEB Computer - Stage ouvrier

    2010 - 2010 Study training within SOTEB Computer-El Jadida
    Mission: Installation and maintenance of computer and telephony networks.

Formations

  • Institut National Des Postes Et Télécommunications (INPT) (Rabat)

    Rabat maintenant

  • Institut National Des Postes Et Télécommunications (INPT)

    Rabat 2009 - 2012 Mobile network engineering

  • Classes Préparatoires Aux Grandes Ecoles(CPGE) (Safi)

    Safi 2007 - 2009 TSI

    classé 58 au concours national commun (cnc)

    TSI

