Aziz FIKRI

En résumé

High-profile executive marketing and strategic planning with a proven record of performance in providing business /marketing leadership and business development to optimize profitability. Documented record of success in formulating creative strategic plans and implementing operational, marketing and vital business culture changes. Sophisticated marketing and business development structuring skills, including portfolio management, sales management, strategic intelligence and go-to-market strategies. Unparalleled success record for creating, developing and managing high-performance teams of professionals in various functional areas including, sales management, strategic intelligence, new product development, product marketing and management delivering positive market-leading results. Proven excellence in both Fortune 1000 and start-up, high growth firms.
Before joining Bell Canada Enterprises (BCE) I held for three years a teaching position of Professor of Marketing at the University of Quebec where I taught the following courses: Product & Services Marketing - Consumer Behavior & Marketing Strategies - Retail Commerce Management & Distribution Strategies

Mes compétences :
Business
Business development
High tech
Leadership
Management
Marketing
Program Development
Solution selling
Startup
Strategic

Entreprises

  • Centria

    maintenant

  • BCE Emergis - Vice-président stratégie and R&D

    2001 - 2005 Provides strategic services and executive management support for this growing company with business units throughout United States & Canada including development of a rollout corporate strategy, industry solutions, and vertical market development.
    • Developed and deployed the company’s overall marketing strategy and developed both short and long-range marketing plans to support the company’s operational and strategic plans
    • Conducted detailed portfolio evaluation/analysis of individual products and customers. Combined financial analysis of revenue and profitability with separate, critical examination of strategic importance.
    • Evaluated business plan for raising VC (capital risk venture) funding for 60 start-ups IT companies.

  • BCE Emergis - General Manager, Planning and Strategic Intelligence

    1999 - 2001 Led the development and the creation of the strategic intelligence-marketing department that supported business units (healthcare, finance, lending, solutions), generating revenues in excess of $600 million. Supported sales and marketing efforts of 350 employees in Canada and United States. Developed marketing and business plans. Identified and targeted new vertical market opportunities to maximize revenues.
    • Selected and trained a talented strategic intelligence team. Created the market intelligence and competitive intelligence center from the “ground up” without a formal budget. This was a groundbreaking achievement; there were no previous team, processes, infrastructure or resources devoted to this discipline within the company.
    • Created three-year business plans for the company including market segmentation, target market identification, distribution strategy, business models strategy, and go-to-market strategies achieving a growth of $600 million.
    • Developed a “360-degree customer-needs mapping” and “Customer Ecosystem Mapping” as an approach to develop a comprehensive view of customer needs by identifying the complete customer “ecosystem” and customers’ desired “outcomes” from product use.
    • Developed a strategic plan for business unit leaders (Transportation, Telecommunications, Healthcare, Finance, Sport and Leisure). Developed solutions needed by industry that prioritized market opportunities and aligned functions.
    • As part of the due diligence process, successfully completed the business and strategic fit for the M&A analysis that led to acquisitions in the US and Canada.

  • Bell canada (Bell Global Solutions) - Senior Director Marketing and Business Development

    1996 - 1999 P&L responsibility for one of BGS portfolio. Built and led a Product Marketing team that developed market strategy and introduced new products and messages. Directed development of all sales support tools for effective outbound marketing and lead generation including sales tools, trade show messaging, key speaking engagements and presentations to industry forum and trade show audiences.

Formations

Réseau

