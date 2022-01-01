Aziz FIKRI

High-profile executive marketing and strategic planning with a proven record of performance in providing business /marketing leadership and business development to optimize profitability. Documented record of success in formulating creative strategic plans and implementing operational, marketing and vital business culture changes. Sophisticated marketing and business development structuring skills, including portfolio management, sales management, strategic intelligence and go-to-market strategies. Unparalleled success record for creating, developing and managing high-performance teams of professionals in various functional areas including, sales management, strategic intelligence, new product development, product marketing and management delivering positive market-leading results. Proven excellence in both Fortune 1000 and start-up, high growth firms.

Before joining Bell Canada Enterprises (BCE) I held for three years a teaching position of Professor of Marketing at the University of Quebec where I taught the following courses: Product & Services Marketing - Consumer Behavior & Marketing Strategies - Retail Commerce Management & Distribution Strategies



Mes compétences :

Business

Business development

High tech

Leadership

Management

Marketing

Program Development

Solution selling

Startup

Strategic