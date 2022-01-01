Aziz FRAKSO

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Paris dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
20+ years successful sales experience in fast paced environment, with strong track record selling enterprise software solutions and services to leading companies. Worked with world-class software vendor delivering best of the breed business applications, directly impacting bottom line of senior management, “CxO” level.
Entrepreneurial spirit and hunter mentality, I strive in extending my enterprise background in IT & Software industry to drive profitability and operational maturity within small business and start-up.
I truly enjoy acting as a Trusted Advisor and helping organizations realize significant business value from the use of technology.
Strong communication and presentation skills. Solution Selling to the C-Suite, TAS Training.
Resume available upon request.
Spécialités :
ERP
Business Intelligence
Data Management Data Integration/ETL
Master Data Management (MDM)
SOA
Data Quality
Enterprise Content Management
CRM
eCommerce
Online Marketing
PPM
IT Gouvernance
Payment Processing
Governance Risk Compliance
Development Tools
Mes compétences :
ETL
MDM
Data Integration
Datawarehouse
Data Quality
EAI ESB
BI
CRM
Datamining
BPM
SOA
ESB
HR
HCM