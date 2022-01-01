Aziz HAJBAOUI

Sumitumo wiring System (Sews-e)
- Logistic Analyst (procurement,planning and transport)
2009 - 2013-Analyzing KPI’s and establishing action plans for departments,
procurement, planning and
- Analyzing weekly MPS (Master production schedule)
- Analyzing the fluctuations of Production Plan to detect the impact on orders processing and level of stock.
-Material requirement planning )
- Analyzing the reliability of supply chain process (Time, Cost, flexibility).
- Analyzing historic consumption of RM to minimise the stock level.
- Analyzing stock movements to minimise stock discrapencies and work in
process value (WIP) .
- Monitoring the Design Change process with Engineering and quality
departments