Menu

Aziz HAJBAOUI

RABAT

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Sews maroc - Procurement manager

    2013 - maintenant

  • Sumitumo wiring System (Sews-e) - Logistic Analyst (procurement,planning and transport)

    2009 - 2013 -Analyzing KPI’s and establishing action plans for departments,
    procurement, planning and
    - Analyzing weekly MPS (Master production schedule)
    - Analyzing the fluctuations of Production Plan to detect the impact on orders processing and level of stock.
    -Material requirement planning )
    - Analyzing the reliability of supply chain process (Time, Cost, flexibility).
    - Analyzing historic consumption of RM to minimise the stock level.
    - Analyzing stock movements to minimise stock discrapencies and work in
    process value (WIP) .
    - Monitoring the Design Change process with Engineering and quality
    departments

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau