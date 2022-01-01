Aziza AYACHI

I am graduate of Polytech' Nice-Sophia engineering school where I have pursued the toxicology and health and environment safety section (TSSE).

I have also specialised in safety assessment of raw materials and finished products within Laboratories M&L and IDEA Legal.

Looking for work and having two years of experience in safety assessment of cosmetic products, I have skills to succeed in the position of safety assessor in your cosmetics company.



Mes compétences :

REACH

Toxicology

Biology

European cosmetic regulatory

regulatory monitoring