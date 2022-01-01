Menu

Aziza AYACHI

MONTPELLIER

I am graduate of Polytech' Nice-Sophia engineering school where I have pursued the toxicology and health and environment safety section (TSSE).
I have also specialised in safety assessment of raw materials and finished products within Laboratories M&L and IDEA Legal.
Looking for work and having two years of experience in safety assessment of cosmetic products, I have skills to succeed in the position of safety assessor in your cosmetics company.

Mes compétences :
REACH
Toxicology
Biology
European cosmetic regulatory
regulatory monitoring

Entreprises

  • IDEA Legal - Junior toxicologist / Safety assessor in Cosmetics

    2018 - 2018 Principal missions:
    -Study planning; toxicological tests (in vitro) and regulatory dossiers
    -Pre-expertise
    -Editing PIF (Product Information File)
    -Editing security report (A and B part) and safety evaluation of cosmetic product (Part B)
    -Entered raw material data, formula of cosmetic product and other product and assess their safety according to the cosmetic regulatory

  • Laboratoires M&L - Junior toxicologist / Safety assessor in cosmetics

    Manosque 2016 - 2017 Principal missions:
    -Preparation and evaluation of raw materials files: Regulatory conformity, calculation of exposition, analysis of toxicological data
    -Editing ingredients’ toxicological profiles (plants, synthetics, impurities) and monitoring of toxicological tests (in vitro)
    -Linkage with raw materials suppliers
    -Participation in achievement of finished products safety reports


  • Laboratoires M&L - Trainee toxicologist

    2016 - 2017 Principal missions:
    -Update of internal guideline dealing with toxicological risk assessment of ingredients
    -Improvement of the raw materials safety report frame
    - Preparation and evaluation of raw materials regulatories files
    -Bibliographic search on new ingredients
    -Monitoring of in vitro toxicological tests

  • SIMON FRASER UNIVERISTY - Internship

    2015 - 2015 Second-year interniship in bioengineering school (13 weeks)

    Performed in toxicology and ecological departments under the supervision of Leah Bendell and Ron Ydenberg, Simon Fraser Universty (SFU), Vancouver, Canada

    Thematic: Measure of heavy metal concentration in semipalmated 'organs in order to understand the reason for the shorebirds decline

    Techniques used : Acid digestion of organs, chemical analyzes (atomic absorption spectrometry)

    Acquired skill : Weekly task scheduling, individual project management, write a scientific paper

  • Institut de Pharmacologie Moléculaire et Cellulaire (IPMC) - Internship

    2014 - 2014 First-year interniship in bioengineering school (5 weeks)

    Performed in neurobiology department under the supervision of Carole GWIZDEK, Institut de Pharmacologie Moléculaire et Cellulaire (IPMC), Sophia-Antipolis, France

    Thematic: Demonstration of the nucleolar localization of FMRP, a protein involved in the fragile X syndrome

    Techniques used : Nuclei and nucleoli purification, immunocytochemistry, western Blot

    Acquired skill : Weekly task scheduling, autonomy

Formations

  • Polytech'Nice-Sophia

    Sophia Antipolis 2012 - 2016 Ingenieur genie biologie

    Bioengineering school student with major in Toxicology, Health and Environment Security.

    Toxicological evaluation projects executed:
    - HACCP evaluation (Hazard Analysis Critical Control Point) of a food product (Chupa Chups lollipops)

    Regulatory toxicology about:
    -cosmetics and perfume
    -Aroma and food additive
    -Biocide and pesticide
    -Chemical substance (REACH)

  • Université Perpignan - Via Domitia

    Perpignan 2010 - 2012 2nd year degree