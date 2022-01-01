Aziza AYACHI

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Montpellier dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
I am graduate of Polytech' Nice-Sophia engineering school where I have pursued the toxicology and health and environment safety section (TSSE).
I have also specialised in safety assessment of raw materials and finished products within Laboratories M&L and IDEA Legal.
Looking for work and having two years of experience in safety assessment of cosmetic products, I have skills to succeed in the position of safety assessor in your cosmetics company.
Mes compétences :
REACH
Toxicology
Biology
European cosmetic regulatory
regulatory monitoring