Aziza MZOUGHI

Summary

Human Resource Director with 19 years of progressive experience managing employee benefits & compliance, employee hiring & onboarding, performance management processes, licensure tracking and HR records. Dependable and organized team player with the ability to communicate effectively and efficiently. Skilled at building relationships with employees across all levels of an organization. Proficient with HRIS, applicant tracking and benefits management.

Main Achievement

• Facilitated the rebuilding of the organization’s HR function and brought recruitment in-house, which resulted in significant cost-savings.

• Played a leading role in the organization becoming recognized for the first time in Tunis local market

• Won the 2nd price of Best HR Practice in Tunisia during the first HR Awards in 2013

• Developed a management of attendance policy which has reduced absenteeism levels

• Played a leading role of growing up the employees number from 35 to 580 in 4 years

• Designed an employee engagement strategy that improved morale, retained talent, and business continuity through multiple changes with the executive leadership team.

Highlight Skills

• A Self-educated profile.

• Creative & flexible, able to adapt to changing priorities and multi-tasking in a fast-paced work environment.

• Strategical thinker

• Highly developed sense of integrity and commitment.

• Strong detail orientation and communication/listening skills.

• Possess a strong work ethic and team player mentality.

• Master of employment law

• Change management



Mes compétences :

Responsible for internal mobility

CUSTOMER SUPPORT

Team player

Listening skills

Analysis of CV screening and conduct telephone

Team Management

Superb communication skills

Responsible for the integration of new recruits an

Responsible for the career management

Responsible for exit interviews and monitoring

Records Management

Payroll

Manage New Hire On

Employment Law

Emergencies Assistance

CVs Selection

Ressources Humaines

Recrutement

Business Coaching

Gestion des talents