Menu

Aziza MZOUGHI

TUNIS

En résumé

Summary
Human Resource Director with 19 years of progressive experience managing employee benefits & compliance, employee hiring & onboarding, performance management processes, licensure tracking and HR records. Dependable and organized team player with the ability to communicate effectively and efficiently. Skilled at building relationships with employees across all levels of an organization. Proficient with HRIS, applicant tracking and benefits management.
Main Achievement
• Facilitated the rebuilding of the organization’s HR function and brought recruitment in-house, which resulted in significant cost-savings.
• Played a leading role in the organization becoming recognized for the first time in Tunis local market
• Won the 2nd price of Best HR Practice in Tunisia during the first HR Awards in 2013
• Developed a management of attendance policy which has reduced absenteeism levels
• Played a leading role of growing up the employees number from 35 to 580 in 4 years
• Designed an employee engagement strategy that improved morale, retained talent, and business continuity through multiple changes with the executive leadership team.
Highlight Skills
• A Self-educated profile.
• Creative & flexible, able to adapt to changing priorities and multi-tasking in a fast-paced work environment.
• Strategical thinker
• Highly developed sense of integrity and commitment.
• Strong detail orientation and communication/listening skills.
• Possess a strong work ethic and team player mentality.
• Master of employment law
• Change management

Mes compétences :
Responsible for internal mobility
CUSTOMER SUPPORT
Team player
Listening skills
Analysis of CV screening and conduct telephone
Team Management
Superb communication skills
Responsible for the integration of new recruits an
Responsible for the career management
Responsible for exit interviews and monitoring
Records Management
Payroll
Manage New Hire On
Employment Law
Emergencies Assistance
CVs Selection
Ressources Humaines
Recrutement
Business Coaching
Gestion des talents

Entreprises

  • Technic Marketing Services (TMS) - Responsable Ressources Humaines

    2017 - maintenant

  • Linedata Services - HR Manager

    Neuilly sur seine 2016 - 2017

  • Business & Decision - Sr. HR Business Partner

    Courbevoie 2016 - 2016

  • FREELANCE - HR Advisor Freelance

    2015 - 2016

  • Vistaprint - HR Business Partner

    Paris 2009 - 2015 * Expliquer la mise en place de la politique ressources humaines et d'accompagner les managers dans le déploiement.
    * Participer et intervient aux Comités de Direction des équipes des fonctions du Groupe.
    * Déployer l'ensemble des politiques (performance, rémunération, classification, gestion des carrières...)
    * Communiquer, expliquer, chercher à convaincre à déployer le changement dans les équipes.
    * Accompagner et conseiller le Directeur Général et les Directeurs du Groupe pour tout sujet lié à la gestion des équipes en concertation avec le DRH Groupe et le Directeur de la gestion des talents. Assister les managers tout au long du cycle de vie de leurs collaborateurs
    * Pilotage des recrutements, coordination de la gestion de carrières, gestion des compétences des collaborateurs
    * Participer au Comité de direction de la DRH Groupe et contribue à la mise en place des politiques RH du Groupe.

  • Cortix - Responsable Recrutement

    MERIGNAC 2008 - 2009 * Définition et mise en œuvre du plan de recrutement, dépouillement des CV, présélection et conduite des entretiens téléphoniques.
    * Evaluation des profils selon les résultats des tests techniques et conduite des entretiens de sélection Profils recrutés :
    Production : Chargés de clientèle, Télévendeurs, Graphistes, Développeurs, Hébergeurs, Référenceurs, Rédacteurs, Contrôleurs Qualité, Hot liners, Ingénieurs d'études et développement, Ordonnanceur
    * Responsable Opérationnel, Responsable service Modification, Comptable, Dataminer
    Cadres : Directeur Administratif et Financier, Directeur de Production.
    * Chargée de la mobilité interne : Conduite des entretiens annuels d'évaluation, des entretiens de titularisation et des entretiens d'évolution et de promotion.
    * Développement de « Candidatix » : outil de gestion des candidatures, de centralisation des informations sur les collaborateurs (provenant du Service Recrutement, du Service Formation et du Management Opérationnel), et d'analyse statistique des données
    * Sourcing : Mise en place d'un partenariat avec les universités et ;
    * Instituts pour accueillir leurs stagiaires (Université de Carthage, Institut Supérieur des Arts et du Multimédia, Institut Supérieur des Langues Vivantes, ENSI, ENIT etc.)
    * Responsable de l'intégration des nouvelles recrues et du suivi
    * Définition des besoins avec le management opérationnel
    * Création et mise à jours des fiches de poste (en collaboration avec les opérationnels)
    * Réalisation de la première enquête de satisfaction des employées CORTIX et proxitel
    * Participation à l'organisation d'un séminaire de Team Building pour Proxitel
    * Organisation d'une journée Porte Ouverte pour les deux différentes sociétés Cortix et Proxitel
    * Responsable de recrutement pour notre agence en Angleterre
    * Responsable des entretiens de départ et suivi du turnover
    * Responsable de la mobilité interne dans les deux sociétés
    * Organisation des salons de recrutement, jobsalons, RH Expo.

    STREAM Tunisie

  • Stream Global Services - Chargée de Recrutement

    Angers 2007 - 2008 * Définition et mise en œuvre du plan de recrutement. ;
    * Dépouillement des CV, présélection et conduite des entretiens téléphoniques
    * Evaluation des profils selon les résultats des tests techniques et conduite des entretiens de sélection
    * Présentation des candidats retenus aux Managers des Opérations
    * Mise à jour des bases de données candidats.
    * Intégration des nouvelles recrues
    * Assure le Back up du Manager du Recrutement ;
    * Sourcing et mise en place d'un partenariat actif avec les salons de Recrutement

    SAMSUNG Electroniques Tunisie

  • Edatis - Chargée de recouvrement & logistique

    Paris 2004 - 2007 * Relance des clients ayant des factures impayées par téléphone et par e-mail
    * Gestion des comptes en litige avec la collaboration du service commercial
    * Négociation des modalités de paiement plus adaptées aux conditions clients
    * Suivi des encaissements et mise à jour des virements reçus
    * Création des factures : suivi de l'envoi et réception chez les clients ;
    * Création des devis, suivi du grand livre client et du fichier encours client
    * Gestion des tâches logistiques de la société : commandes des boissons et des fournitures de bureaux, suivi des travaux d'entretien des locaux...
    * Organisation de séminaires et week-ends pour l'ensemble de l'entreprise (120 personnes entre la Tunisie et l'étranger) et organisation des séjours des équipes à Tunis et de Paris.

  • Teleperformance France - Chargée de recrutement

    Asnières sur Seine 2002 - 2004 * Evaluation du niveau du candidat ;
    * Entretiens téléphoniques avec les candidats ;
    * Sélection des CV reçus selon le profil recherché ;
    * Préparation de la salle pour la présentation de la société en collaboration avec le Responsable de recrutement
    * Simulations téléphonique.

  • KMK - Assistante Commerciale

    1999 - 2002 * Merchandising ;
    * Etalagiste : assurer l'implantation de chaque nouvelle collection ;
    * Responsable de la réserve du magasin et du coffre ;
    * Organisation, développement et fidélisation de la clientèle ;
    * Recrutement et formation du personnel ;
    * Encadrement d'une équipe de huit personnes

Formations

  • Formaxion (Tunis)

    Tunis 2016 - 2016 SWISS NOVA

  • FormaXion ICF (Tunis)

    Tunis 2015 - 2017 Business Coach

    * 2015-2017 : Formation certifiée ICF : Business Coaching ;

  • Alfacom (Tunis)

    Tunis 2015 - 2016 Praticien Hypnthérapeute

  • British Council (Tunis)

    Tunis 2012 - 2013 Level 9

  • Lycee Pilote EL OMRANE. (Tunis)

    Tunis 1992 - 1998 Literature Baccalaureate