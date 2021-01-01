Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Aziza ZERROUKI
Ajouter
Aziza ZERROUKI
MÉDÉA
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Wilaya de tiaret
- TS en informatique
1998 - maintenant
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Abdellatif ZERROUKI
Curreaux JEAN LUC
Djamel MASMOUDI
Hamid BILLY
Mohamed MIMOUNI
Tarek AYADI
Tifou LATIF
Youcef FELLAHI