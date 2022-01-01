Azize EL MAIMOUNI

Menu

With over 11 years’ experience in Project Management and Finance, I am a multilingual, results-driven professional and a team player who works collaboratively across boundaries to achieve results under demanding circumstances. With endless energy and constant strive for challenge, I am always looking for projects where I can share my analytical skills to solve problems and where I can use my enthusiasm, dynamism, and love for people. I am eager to continually acquire new skills and knowledge, confident and effective communicator with strong interpersonal skills.

Mes compétences :
Information Technology
Formation
Microsoft Excel
Microsoft Office
Analyse financière
Contrôle financier
Contrôle de gestion
Normes IFRS
Comptabilité
Modélisation
Microsoft Visio
SAP Contrôle de Gestion
Microsoft Project
Gestion budgétaire
Visual Basic for Applications
Microsoft PowerPoint
SAP Finance
Gestion de projet
Normes comptables internationales IAS/IFRS
P&L management
Contrôle budgétaire
US GAAP
Conduite du changement
Contrôle des coûts

Entreprises

  • Airbus - Financial Accounting and Services Processes and Tools

    Blagnac 2017 - maintenant - Digitalisation / Automatisation des processus Comptable dont l Facturations
    - Robotisation des processus (RPA – Robotic Process Automation)
    - Data Analytics

  • Airbus - Contrôleur de Gestion Senior

    Blagnac 2013 - 2016 - Reporting mensuel des dépenses NRC, RC, Forecast, AOP et analyse des R&O
    - Elaboration des Statement of Work et Business case
    - Etroite collaboration avec les usines espagnoles, anglaise et allemandes
    - Formation aux juniors
    - Analyse économique et financière
    - Pilotage opérationnel du budget
    - Elaboration d’indicateur financier à destination du top management

  • Airbus - Contrôleur de Gestion

    Blagnac 2010 - 2013 - Définition et planification des coûts et maintien de la marge du Programme au travers de l’EAC (Méthodologie POC – IAS 11 IFRS)
    - Participation à la mise en place des couvertures de taux de change
    - Implémentation et formation du personnel aux processus Airbus
    - Mise en place de la Gestion des Risques & des Opportunités
    - Elaboration du Business Case pour le Full Flight Simulateur de Rio de Janeiro
    - Participation à l’implantation de l’ERP SAP (Key user module CO)
    - Analyse de la fiscalité brésilienne en vue de réduire les impacts coûts et taxes (prix de transfert)
    - Analyse et clarification sur la vision trésorière, coûts de production, WIP et COS
    - Mise en place d’une procédure liée aux règles de taux de change et à la conversion
    avec le département comptabilité

  • Airbus - PMO - Responsable Planning & Control – Risques et Data Management

    Blagnac 2006 - 2009 - Gestion de la planification du programme Tigre (France / Allemagne / Espagne)
    - Gestion des coûts du programme au travers de l’EVM (Earned Value Management) - COBRA DELTEK
    - Gestion des risques selon une méthode quantitative (Excel) et qualitative (ARM)

