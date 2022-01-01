Azizi BILEL

A passionate, hands-on professional, I have over 3 years’ experience in Java development covering multiple technologies. I keep atop of new developments within the industry and can adapt quickly to new coding conventions. I am happy working independently or in a close team environment, and apply a positive attitude to every task I undertake.



• Accomplished server-side, web-based developer

• Experienced object-oriented developer

• Proficient database design, modeling, and data migration engineer

• Demonstrated leader in providing solutions to business development needs

• Effective communicator with clients and colleagues

• Responsible and motivated manager of schedule and deliverables



Mes compétences :

JSF

Eclipse RCP

Spring mvc

Openerp

Jonas

Css bootstrap

Maven2

jQuery

EJB 2.1

spring security

SAML2(SSO)