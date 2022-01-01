Azizi BILEL

A passionate, hands-on professional, I have over 3 years’ experience in Java development covering multiple technologies. I keep atop of new developments within the industry and can adapt quickly to new coding conventions. I am happy working independently or in a close team environment, and apply a positive attitude to every task I undertake.
• Accomplished server-side, web-based developer
• Experienced object-oriented developer
• Proficient database design, modeling, and data migration engineer
• Demonstrated leader in providing solutions to business development needs
• Effective communicator with clients and colleagues
• Responsible and motivated manager of schedule and deliverables
Mes compétences :
JSF
Eclipse RCP
Spring mvc
Openerp
Jonas
Css bootstrap
Maven2
jQuery
EJB 2.1
spring security
SAML2(SSO)