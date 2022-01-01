Menu

Azizi BILEL

Rueil Malmaison

En résumé

A passionate, hands-on professional, I have over 3 years’ experience in Java development covering multiple technologies. I keep atop of new developments within the industry and can adapt quickly to new coding conventions. I am happy working independently or in a close team environment, and apply a positive attitude to every task I undertake.

• Accomplished server-side, web-based developer
• Experienced object-oriented developer
• Proficient database design, modeling, and data migration engineer
• Demonstrated leader in providing solutions to business development needs
• Effective communicator with clients and colleagues
• Responsible and motivated manager of schedule and deliverables

Mes compétences :
JSF
Eclipse RCP
Spring mvc
Openerp
Jonas
Css bootstrap
Maven2
jQuery
EJB 2.1
spring security
SAML2(SSO)

Entreprises

  • PSA Peugeot Citroën - Ingénieur R&D JAVA/JEE

    Rueil Malmaison 2014 - maintenant

  • Whitecape Technologies - Ingénieur R&D JAVA/J2EE

    Tunis 2011 - 2014 Missions: Responsable du produit EFM (Facility Management) du client ORDIGES(http://www.ordiges.com).

    Il s’agit d’une solution conviviale et abordable pour gérer tous les aspects liés à une patrimoine mobilier et immobilier. EFM -Facility Management est une solution de gestion facilitaire complète et intuitive, pouvant être couplée à des outils de gestion de plans numériques (tel Autocad).

    Elle permet de gérez en toute simplicité vos bâtiments, localisations et locations, interventions, techniciens, vos documents techniques et contractuels ainsi que les communications liés, vos biens, plans, contacts, agendas des ressources partagées, inventaires, déménagements, relevés de compteurs et calcul des charges…

    Réalisation des études, des développements (des extensions et des développement de nouveaux modules) et des tests , de garantir la qualité du produit et faciliter la diffusion des releases et des patchs dans le cadre du processus R&D.

    Outils: Eclispe RCP 3.2,JIRA, Turtoise(Subversive),
    OS: Windows XP.
    Technologies et Frameworks: JSP/Servlet, JSF 1.1, Hibernate 3.2, JSON, EJB 2.1, JQUERY, ANT 7, Oracle 10g, Spring MVC, Spring Security, CSS, bootstrap, JONAS 4.4.6.

  • ACCELEATE - Ingénieur développement

    2010 - 2011 Missions: Mise en œuvre de la solution de gestion de production SOREALERP.

    * C'est un progiciel qui gère de nombreuses facettes de la vie d’entreprise tel que :
    * Gestion Commerciale
    * Logistique
    * Gestion de la production
    * Gestion de la relation client et fournisseur
    * Ressource Humaine
    * Finance
    * Portail client/fournisseur
    * Gestion Électronique de Document (GED/DMS)

    -Développement et conception des modules spécifiques (gestion des achats, gestion de la
    réception, gestion des réclamations, gestion des déclarations...)
    - Développement de procédures stockées et autres script SQL sur nos bases de données PSQL.

    Outils: Eclispe , Evetum, Turtoise(Subversive),
    OS: Windows XP, Unix Centos 5.6.
    Technologies et Frameworks: OPENERP/OPENOBJECT , Python, POSTGRESQL, PL/SQL


    Missions: Conception et réalisation du portail pour Zitouna Banque

    -Mise en œuvre d'un système d'authentification par consultation LDAP.
    -développement d'un module de gestion des news.
    -Mise en œuvre d'un système de journalisation approprié pour les différents modules du projet
    -Élaboration des tests Junit, Jmeter ,et Selinuim.
    -Développement des fonctionnalités de contrôle de dépassement des seuils des contrats SMS Banking.
    -configuration du serveur JBoss en mode balacing (équilibrage de charge) avec serveur apache2

    Outils: Eclispe ,Evetum, Turtoise(Subversive),
    OS: Windows XP, Unix Centos 5.6.
    Technologies et Frameworks: Grails, Groovy, Oracle 10g, JBOSS

  • Attijari Bank - Stagiaire

    Paris 2009 - 2009 Missions: Conception et réalisation d'une application Web de Monitoring pour le parc informatique de ATTIJARI BANK.

    Un système de supervision des performances des serveurs et des SGBD à base de protocole SNMP avec remonter d’alerte par E-mail et SMS.

    Outils: IBM Webspere ,
    OS: Windows XP.
    Technologies et Frameworks: Hibernate 3.0, Struts 2, Oracle9i
    .

Formations

  • Faculté Des Sciences De Tunis (Tunis Manar)

    Tunis Manar 2005 - 2009 Ingénieur

  • Institut Supérieure D'Electronique Et Des Communications De Sfax,ISECS (Sfax)

    Sfax 2002 - 2005 Technecien Supérieur

Réseau