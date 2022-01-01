Menu

Baba DIALLO

Dakar

En résumé

On m'appelle DIALLO Baba je suis une personne sociable aucun problème pour intégrer une équipe

Entreprises

  • CYBARC - Chef de produit de sunu-panel

    Dakar 2013 - maintenant Conception d'un panel de consommateur dans trois mois recruter 200 panélistes

Formations

  • IAM Dakar (Dakar)

    Dakar 2011 - 2012

Réseau

