Bachir SLEIMAN

Head of Operators and Equipment manufacturers division at FOLAN (Responsable Pôle Opérateurs et Equipementiers), in France and EMEA :
- Business development and contracts negotiation - worldwide level
- Product development, validation and implementation ; specific solutions : FTTH/FTTA…
- Expert in passive solutions for Telecom Infrastructure - Fix and Mobile Networks
- Involved in the logistic, supply chain and quality units
- FTTH Council Europe and MENA member / ARCEP fibre experts committe member
Specialties :
Specialized in fix and mobile Telecom networks in France, Europe and MEA.
Expert in optical fiber and passive components for MAN, LAN and WAN networks.
In the past : worked in electronic equipements for automobile field.
Mes compétences :
Fibre optique
Global Account Manager
KAM
FTTH