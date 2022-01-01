Bachir SLEIMAN

Head of Operators and Equipment manufacturers division at FOLAN (Responsable Pôle Opérateurs et Equipementiers), in France and EMEA :

- Business development and contracts negotiation - worldwide level

- Product development, validation and implementation ; specific solutions : FTTH/FTTA…

- Expert in passive solutions for Telecom Infrastructure - Fix and Mobile Networks

- Involved in the logistic, supply chain and quality units

- FTTH Council Europe and MENA member / ARCEP fibre experts committe member



Specialties :

Specialized in fix and mobile Telecom networks in France, Europe and MEA.

Expert in optical fiber and passive components for MAN, LAN and WAN networks.



In the past : worked in electronic equipements for automobile field.



Mes compétences :

Fibre optique

Global Account Manager

KAM

FTTH