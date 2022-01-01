Menu

Bachir SLEIMAN

LYON

En résumé

Head of Operators and Equipment manufacturers division at FOLAN (Responsable Pôle Opérateurs et Equipementiers), in France and EMEA :
- Business development and contracts negotiation - worldwide level
- Product development, validation and implementation ; specific solutions : FTTH/FTTA…
- Expert in passive solutions for Telecom Infrastructure - Fix and Mobile Networks
- Involved in the logistic, supply chain and quality units
- FTTH Council Europe and MENA member / ARCEP fibre experts committe member

Specialties :
Specialized in fix and mobile Telecom networks in France, Europe and MEA.
Expert in optical fiber and passive components for MAN, LAN and WAN networks.

In the past : worked in electronic equipements for automobile field.

Mes compétences :
Fibre optique
Global Account Manager
KAM
FTTH

Entreprises

  • FOLAN - Head of Operators and Equipment manufacturers division

    2013 - maintenant I am in charge of the technical and business development of the Global Accounts.
    Management of the Commercial team.
    Direct follow of Strategic Customers.

    FOLAN (ex ICTL Optical Links) is one of the French leading, manufacturer and provider of passive components for Telecom networks, based on optical fiber and copper (MAN, LAN and WAN).

    We own a Research and Development office, located in France, in addition to the manufacturing unit that allows us to respond to specific needs.

    Our R&D unit ensures the development and qualification of our products. That allows us to answer our customers’ needs for new developments or modification of any of the products we manufacture.

  • ICTL - FOLAN COMPANY - Global Account Manager

    2009 - 2013 We are specialized in equipments and solutions for Optical Fibre and Copper networks MAN, LAN and WAN.
    Designer, manufacturer and distributor of all products needed for installation and commissioning of a fiber network.

    Since May 2009, I work with French and foreign Telecom Operators (Orange/FT, FREE, SFR, Bouygues Telecom...) and suppliers on the FTTX/H (Fibre To The Home), FTTA (Fibre To The Antenna) and other projects related to the optical fibre deployement.

  • Altran for RT VOLVO Group (Renault Trucks) - Ingénieur R&D

    2008 - 2009 Developping an automatic tool to test ECUs on CAN Bus.
    Including Vector tools (CANoe, Canalyser...), analogical electronics and digital.

  • Alstom - Stagiaire

    Saint Ouen 2008 - 2008 Benchmarking des solutions du marché pour une architecture SoC.
    FPGA, Processeurs soft, VHDL...
    NIOS, LEON3, Microblaze...

Formations

  • ISEAG, Université Jean Monnet

    Saint Etienne 2007 - 2008 Master 2

    Management, Gestion, Entrepreneuriat, Finance

  • Telecom SaintEtienne (Anciennement ISTASE)

    Saint Etienne 2006 - 2008 Ingénieur

    Réseaux télécoms, électronique et optique
    programmation
    fibre optique

  • Université Libanaise (Beyrouth)

    Beyrouth 2003 - 2006 Maitrise

    Faculté de Sciences - Physique option électronique - Mathématiques, Physique.
    Electronique théorique et pratique.
    Théorie de l'Optique
