Barbara FOURNIVAL

TOULOUSE

En résumé

Conceptrice en formation digitale au SDIS 31

Entreprises

  • SELECTOUR - Coordinatrice formation / Formatrice

    2013 - 2017

  • Solunea - Ingénieure pédagogique e-learning

    2010 - 2011

  • AS Voyages - Formatrice

    2009 - 2010

  • Comeos - Conseillère formation

    2008 - 2009

Formations

  • Invite Change (Seattle)

    Seattle 2011 - 2012 Coach professionnelle certifiée

  • IAE

    Toulouse 2006 - 2007 MASTER II Management des Ressources Humaines

  • Université

    Montepellier, Toulouse, Leuven 2002 - 2005 Master 1 psychologie sociale

