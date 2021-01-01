Retail
Barbara FOURNIVAL
Barbara FOURNIVAL
TOULOUSE
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Conceptrice en formation digitale au SDIS 31
Entreprises
SELECTOUR
- Coordinatrice formation / Formatrice
2013 - 2017
Solunea
- Ingénieure pédagogique e-learning
2010 - 2011
AS Voyages
- Formatrice
2009 - 2010
Comeos
- Conseillère formation
2008 - 2009
Formations
Invite Change (Seattle)
Seattle
2011 - 2012
Coach professionnelle certifiée
IAE
Toulouse
2006 - 2007
MASTER II Management des Ressources Humaines
Université
Montepellier, Toulouse, Leuven
2002 - 2005
Master 1 psychologie sociale
Réseau
Alexandre BALLET - ABSOLU CONSULTING
Benjamin PIRELLO
Charlotte CLAUZURE
Didier ZUREK
Ghislaine PEUCH
Jean Luc FOURNIVAL
Jérémie HOLLIER
Judicaël GILLET
Mathieu DUCHATEL
Nicolas BRUHIER