Menu

Baron BARONBAKAJIKA (BAKAJIKA)

  • Juriste
  • Humanitaire

KINSHASA

En résumé

Juriste, Ecrivain et Humanitaire

Entreprises

  • Juriste - Humanitaire

    Profession libérale | KINSHASA 2017 - maintenant Aide humanitaire

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel

Annuaire des membres :