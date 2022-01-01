Menu

Barthelemy AKA

LOMÉ TOGO

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Fan milk togo - Directeur d'Usine

    2016 - maintenant

Formations

  • Centre Universitaire Professionnalisé C;U.P (Abidjan)

    Abidjan 2013 - 2015

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :