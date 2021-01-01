Retail
Bastien RAIMBAULT
Bastien RAIMBAULT
Levallois-Perret
Entreprises
DAVRICOURT Consulting
- Ingénieur Méthodes - Industrialisation
Levallois-Perret
2013 - 2014
Georgia Institute of Technology
- Projet de fin d'etude
2012 - 2012
Energy management strategies for hybrid vehicles.
ArcelorMittal Distribution Solutions - Poland
- Stagiaire
2011 - 2011
Amélioration de la productivité d'une ligne de production.
Formations
Georgia Institute Of Technology (Atlanta, Ga)
Atlanta, Ga
2012 - 2012
Master of Science in Mechanical Engineering
Ecole Nationale Supérieure Des Arts Et Métiers (Metz)
Metz
2009 - 2012
Lycée Henri Loritz
Nancy
2008 - 2009
PSI*
Alexandre PAQUET
Anatolii KOMISARENKO
Christophe MARTINONI
Clement RIBART
Frederic DUTHOY
John DN,D
Marc BLANRUE
Matthieu GRIESMAR
Paul GRAND-CLERC
Yann MOGENOT