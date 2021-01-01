Menu

Bastien RAIMBAULT

Levallois-Perret

En résumé

Entreprises

  • DAVRICOURT Consulting - Ingénieur Méthodes - Industrialisation

    Levallois-Perret 2013 - 2014

  • Georgia Institute of Technology - Projet de fin d'etude

    2012 - 2012 Energy management strategies for hybrid vehicles.

  • ArcelorMittal Distribution Solutions - Poland - Stagiaire

    2011 - 2011 Amélioration de la productivité d'une ligne de production.

Formations

  • Georgia Institute Of Technology (Atlanta, Ga)

    Atlanta, Ga 2012 - 2012 Master of Science in Mechanical Engineering

  • Ecole Nationale Supérieure Des Arts Et Métiers (Metz)

    Metz 2009 - 2012

  • Lycée Henri Loritz

    Nancy 2008 - 2009 PSI*

