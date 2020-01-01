Basuyau VINCENT

Mes compétences :
Construction
Environment
Europe
Manager
Materials
Recycling
Sustainability
Direction générale
Expatriation
Gestion de projets internationaux
Développement durable
Entreprises
Commission Européenne
- Responsable de Politiques Construction Durable
Bruxelles2014 - maintenantI contribute to the development of the EU industrial policy with regard to international competitiveness and sustainability with a specific focus on Mineral Waste (Construction & Demolition Waste). I coordinate the work of the EU 2020 Strategy Thematic Group 3 - Resource efficiency and sustainable construction and Thematic Group 5 - International competitiveness of the construction sector.
MUSANDAM ROCK LLC
- Directeur de Projet Musandam Rock - Sultanat d'Oman
2008 - 2014MUSANDAM ROCK LLC is a coastal quarry set in Khasab - Straight of Ormuz (Sultanate of Oman). Barges for armour stones and seagoing bulk carriers for aggregates and industrial limestone products can be loaded simultaneously to deliver to the Gulf Area and India as well.