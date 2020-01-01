Menu

Basuyau VINCENT

Bruxelles

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Construction
Environment
Europe
Manager
Materials
Recycling
Sustainability
Direction générale
Expatriation
Gestion de projets internationaux
Développement durable

Entreprises

  • Commission Européenne - Responsable de Politiques Construction Durable

    Bruxelles 2014 - maintenant I contribute to the development of the EU industrial policy with regard to international competitiveness and sustainability with a specific focus on Mineral Waste (Construction & Demolition Waste). I coordinate the work of the EU 2020 Strategy Thematic Group 3 - Resource efficiency and sustainable construction and Thematic Group 5 - International competitiveness of the construction sector.

  • MUSANDAM ROCK LLC - Directeur de Projet Musandam Rock - Sultanat d'Oman

    2008 - 2014 MUSANDAM ROCK LLC is a coastal quarry set in Khasab - Straight of Ormuz (Sultanate of Oman). Barges for armour stones and seagoing bulk carriers for aggregates and industrial limestone products can be loaded simultaneously to deliver to the Gulf Area and India as well.

  • SLAG S.A. - Directeur

    2007 - 2008

Formations

