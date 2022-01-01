Menu

Béatrice SIMAL

Paris

Entreprises

  • Enfance et Compétences - Médecin

    Paris 2018 - maintenant

  • Léo et Léa - Médecin

    2017 - maintenant

  • Ligue athlétisme Rhône-Alpes - Médecin

    2017 - maintenant

  • Crèche du Centre Hospitalier du Vinatier - Praticien hospitalier attaché

    2016 - maintenant

  • Université de Lyon - Médecin

    2016 - maintenant

  • Hospices Civils de Lyon - Praticien hospitalier

    Lyon 2016 - maintenant SAMU 69

  • BABILOU - Médecin référent de crèche

    Courbevoie 2015 - 2016

  • Ville de Bron - Médecin de crèche et consultante

    2014 - maintenant

  • Libéral - Médecin

    2011 - maintenant

  • BERSOT FORMATION - Professeur occasionnel

    2003 - 2005

Formations

