Beatrice VALEMBERG

Entreprises
-
SMIP
- Superviseur
2010 - maintenant
-
Formatrice Vacataire
- Formatrice Vacataire
2005 - 2010
-
Samu Social de Paris
- Responsable du 115 de Paris
Paris
2005 - 2006
-
Teleperformance
- Consultant Formateur/ Responsable pédagogique
Asnières sur Seine
2004 - 2004
-
Multilignes Conseil
- Consultant Formateur
2002 - 2004
-
Cap Contact Services
- Consultant Formateur
2000 - 2001
-
Com Plus
- Superviseur puis Responsable de Plateau
1999 - 2000
-
Buissart
- Commerciale
1997 - 1999
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée