Beatriz MARQUES

LYON

Election présidentielle 2022

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Office support
Human resources
Holiday planning
Complaint management
Technical Testing & Analysis
Team building
Reconciliations
Microsoft Outlook
Microsoft Office
Market analysis
HTML
Good project management
Good organizational skills and planning
Exact Globe
Back Office
Organizatioin
SAP R/3
SAP Finance
Analyse Financière
Compliance
Communication
Responsable des controles interne et SOA

Entreprises

  • BOLD int - Internacional Business Manager

    2015 - 2015

  • Siemens Mobility - Accountant and Customer Account Manager for Africa

    Châtillon cedex 2013 - 2014 Main activities and responsibilities Import and integration of bank statements, reconciliation and analysis of interim accounts and bank
    accounts, implementation, optimization and standardization of processes, payments and receipts of
    SocialTaxes;
    Prepare regularly KPI's, BVI's and closing statistics;
    Implementation of improvement measures;
    Responsible for internal and SOA controls for ICash and Banks;
    Customer Account Manager responsible for France, and North Africa ( Morocco, Algeria and Tunisia);
    Management of team work (composed by 6 member);
    Ensure all technical responsibilities as Key User SAP and tasks of the team; Organization of daily
    work, holiday planning and Team building;
    Name and address of employer Siemens, S.A.
    Rua Irmãos Siemens, 2720-093 Amadora (Portugal)

    Type of business or sector Global Shared Services of Accounting and Finance Centre Lisbon - Cash and Banks

  • Siemens Mobility -  Comptable Senior et Key User – Département Banque et Trésorerie

    Châtillon cedex 2009 - 2014 Importation et intégration des relevés de banque;
    Réconciliation et analyse des comptes transitoires et définitifs banque;
    Optimisation et standardisation des processus;
    Paiements et recettes des charges sociales;
    Elaboration mensuelle des KPI's, BVI's et des tableaux statistiques de clôture;
    Analyse des frais bancaires;
    Responsable des contrôles internes et contrôles SOA de la trésorerie et des banques ; Responsable technique SAP en tant que Key User.

  • Siemens Mobility -  Comptable Junior - Comptabilité Fournisseurs au Front Office

    Châtillon cedex 2008 - 2009 Vérification et imputation des factures fournisseurs (via système SAP);
    Enregistrements comptables de différentes natures ( paiements frais divers, avances );
    Analyse et gestion des comptes fournisseurs ( contact des entreprises pour la comptabilisation des factures fournisseurs, analyse comptes courants - débits directs, soldes débiteurs et avances);
    Service téléphonique et correspondance par e-mail pour les relances;
    Paiements fournisseurs via SAP et Finavigate (virement et télérèglement collaborateurs internes ) Analyse des propositions de paiements; Contrôles SOA (paiements, factures en double).

  • Epimetheus - Serviços de Gestão, S.A. -  Assistante administrative

    2008 - 2008 Service client et gestion des plaintes;
    Elaboration de documents et création de nouveaux comptes clients;
    Assistance back office au département financier; Responsable de l'organisation des documents comptables (comptes créditeurs et débiteurs);
    Gestion des flux de la trésorerie;
    Établissement des rapports et des documents à transmettre aux banques;
    Contrôle de crédit et mises à jour sur le système.

  • SGS - Trainee

    Arcueil 2008 - 2008 Main activities and responsibilities Contact, scheduling, and monitoring visits of customers and potential customers;
    preparation of business proposals, presentation and finalization of contract certification;
    Developing proposals for public procurement (QREN);
    market analysis for customer acquisition, preparation of monthly and quarterly KPIs;
    participation in fairs and workshops; planning of training and certification audits (Quality, Environment,
    OHSAS, HACCP, Food Practices, etc.).
    Name and address of employer SGS Portugal - Sociedade Geral de Superintendência SA.

    Pólo Tecnológico de Lisboa, 6 piso 0, 1600-546 Lisboa (Portugal)
    Type of business or sector Activities of Technical Testing & Analysis, Consulting, Training and Certification.

Formations

  • ISLA - Instituto Superior De Línguas E Administração

    Lisbon 2008 - 2011 BAC+3

    Comptabilité Générale;
    Economie;
    Marketing et Gestion d'affaires;
    Sciences Sociales et Méthodologie;
    Notions Fondamentales des Droits selon le Code Civil;
    Systèmes Informatiques;
    Techniques Quantitatives de Gestion.

Réseau