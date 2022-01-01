Menu

Beaucousin BAPTISTE

NANTES

Election présidentielle 2022

Entreprises

  • DSV - Exploitant Aérien

    maintenant - Gestion des flux Import/ Export.
    - Re?daction des documents transport et douanier.
    - Cotation Import/ Export

  • Technidis - Commercial

    2015 - maintenant

  • Setin - Commercial itinerant

    2014 - 2015

  • DESCOURS & CABAUD - Commercial

    Lyon 2013 - 2014

  • DESCOURS & CABAUD - Commercial sedentaire

    Lyon 2012 - 2013

  • DESCOURS & CABAUD - Vendeur

    Lyon 2010 - 2012

  • Norbert Dentressangle  - Gestionnaire client

    SAINT-VALLIER 2007 - 2009 - Gestion globale du flux transport.
    - Affrètement et gestion moyen propre.
    - Organisation logistique (Stockage, stock de débord...)

  • Dsv - Exploitant

    2005 - 2006 - Gestion des tourne?es de livraisons 44-49-85-72-56-35.
    - Contro?le du respect de la re?glementation lie?e au transport.
    - Re?daction des documents de transport.
    - Gestion des envois en messagerie.

