Beaucousin BAPTISTE

-
DSV
- Exploitant Aérien
maintenant
- Gestion des flux Import/ Export.
- Re?daction des documents transport et douanier.
- Cotation Import/ Export
-
Technidis
- Commercial
2015 - maintenant
-
Setin
- Commercial itinerant
2014 - 2015
-
DESCOURS & CABAUD
- Commercial
Lyon
2013 - 2014
-
DESCOURS & CABAUD
- Commercial sedentaire
Lyon
2012 - 2013
-
DESCOURS & CABAUD
- Vendeur
Lyon
2010 - 2012
-
Norbert Dentressangle
- Gestionnaire client
SAINT-VALLIER
2007 - 2009
- Gestion globale du flux transport.
- Affrètement et gestion moyen propre.
- Organisation logistique (Stockage, stock de débord...)
-
Dsv
- Exploitant
2005 - 2006
- Gestion des tourne?es de livraisons 44-49-85-72-56-35.
- Contro?le du respect de la re?glementation lie?e au transport.
- Re?daction des documents de transport.
- Gestion des envois en messagerie.