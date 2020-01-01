Beaugoss GAUSS

Madagascar2015 - 2018Mines Coordinator
Since 2015, I’m in charge of fuel supplying at Ambatovy mine site. This activity includes especially supply chain and refueling of materials and equipment: fuel transfer by pipeline from the depot to the power plant, refueling of all of heavy mobile equipment and light vehicle at the fuel station.
I have seventy persons under my own responsibility. That team is especially composed by Fuel Station Manager, Depot Manager, HS supervisor, Teams leaders, Pumpman, administrative assistants and trucks’ drivers.
I coordinate all of fuel delivery trucks traffic from the loading depot (GRT: Galana Terminal) to the mine site, ensure the storage and the fuel dispatching depending customer’s needs. All refueling operation is controlled by fuel management system (FMS). All data are systematically analyzed and daily report consumption is established for invoicing.
All fuel delivery trucks are followed by global position system (GPS) to improve control of loss of product. That is to stay in performance regarding quality management system requirement implemented by Galana few years ago (ISO 9001-2015).
Concerning Health, safety and environment management system, I’m in charge of implementation of all HSE procedures’ requirement regarding HSE policy of Ambatovy in order to achieve goal of zero accident:
- Establishment of risk assessment for critical tasks such as: confined space, working at height, hazardous materials. It includes hazard identification, estimation of level of risks involved in a situation and determination of an acceptable level of risk.
- Perform an standard operability operation for routine tasks , employees’ training and coaching
- Establish key performance indicator: weekly report, leadership in the field, monthly HS inspection, management of incident, etc.
- Ensure communication, and facilitating the compliance of the HS standard
- Engage leadership activities for HS initiatives
- Lead by example in promoting HS culture
Logistique Pétrolière SA
Madagascar2011 - 2015Head of Audit and Internal Training Department
Site safety visits and due diligence: checking compliance with policies, regulations and procedures, suggesting remedial actions, training and correcting any deviations.
Prevention of the risk of accidents, irregularities or errors (by ensuring the effectiveness of the controls put in place and compliance with procedures)
Checking the adequacy of procedures with the site's organisations
Setting up and carrying out a follow-up audit of the transport management system (TMS) - audit certified level 5 on a scale of 5
Safety management system (SMS/ISSSRS): implementation and follow-up audit for certified sites, in the process of certification. 07 Target sites certified level 3 on a scale of 4
Elaboration and management of the operational training budget in correlation with the objective based on risk management
Creation of an individual skills profile for training plan
Creation of training diversify modules suitable and adapted to the operation
Conducting theoretical and practical training in HSE/Exploitation with simulations and concrete demonstrations.
Delivering training to Depot Manager and its staff according to their needs.
Sharing HSE experiences, know-how and skills required for the various operational positions at the depots.
Establishment of a system for evaluating prior learning and reviewing training courses.
Logistique Pétrolière SA
Madagascar2006 - 2011Depot Manager:
Operations: Bulk and commodities management in accordance with client requests and procedures, LPSA internal guidelines
To ensure application of the procedures, instructions and operating methods
To ensure safety of personnel, operations and facilities
To verify and to valid periodic reports prepared by its employees (daily movements, decade reports, monthly reports, etc.)
To implement Safety management plan
Maintenance: Implementation and follow-up of the depot maintenance process (planning, follow-up sheet, action plan)
Handling of anomalies resulting from the execution of the maintenance planning within the given time frame
Development of staff maintenance skills
QHSE-SD (Sustainable Development): Implementation and certification on safety management process (SMS/International Small Site Safety Rating System). Level 3 on a scale of 4
Guarantor of the application of health & safety and environment procedures, standard operability procedures
Maintain a high level of safety management system (SMS/ISSSRS)