Beaujeant PASCAL

GESVES

Personal Home Page
Pascal
Organisational / managerial skills
MySQL
Microsoft Office
Communication skills
COBOL
C++
C Programming Language

  • Ministery of Finances - Member of BISC (Belgian Internet Service Center)

    2013 - maintenant Investigations and research about Frauds on the Web (ISI/BBI : Special Tax Inspections)

  • Université Catholique de Louvain - Research and development

    2010 - 2013 Research and development
    Laboratoire Interactions Homme-Machine (LILab), Université Catholique de Louvain (UCL), Louvain-la-Neuve.

  • EcoDevCo - Consultant informatique

    2008 - maintenant Sutainable developpement

  • Auvipartners SA - Engineer

    2008 - 2009 ICT Consultant
    Leader of the digital signage of GSK HQ (55 full equipped meeting rooms + all the digital signage).
    Manager of various teams (Electrical and Audio visual teams)

  • Université de Liège (Ulg) - Computing services department manager

    1999 - 2008 Apple Plateform consultant and manager of the digital signage of the University.
    Audio visual and communications consultant (videoconferencing systems, audio and video projects
    manager for the University)
    Administration of various scientific softwares.
    Manager of various scientific clusters and podcasting initiator.

  • Faculté Universitaires Notre Dame de la Paix à Namur (Université) - Computer systems designer & analyst

    1991 - 1999 Apple Plateform manager and consultant
    Developper and designer for various software for the University Staf.

  • Orgteam Software Consulting - Computer systems designer & analyst

    1988 - 1991 (Luxembourg)

    Design et developpement of broadcast software for the television (France 2, France 1, Société
    Française de Production).
    Design et developpement of the legal management of movies onned by the CLT Group.

  • Banque Générale de Belgique - Computer programmer

    1987 - 1988 TRASEC Utility system on microVax.
    One of the first secure transaction system.

  • Orgteam Software Consulting - Développeur Apple

    1985 - 2008

  • Institut D'Enseignement Supérieur De Namur I.E.S.N. (Namur)

    Namur 1985 - 1987 Bachelors Degree

