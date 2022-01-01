Béchir ANNABI

My area of competence is language training expertise including teaching business english for adults, financial and banking english, insurance english and translation from english into french and vice versa.
Mes compétences :
Créative
Imaginative
Entreprises
CTFA ( centre technique de formation en assurance )
- Free lance
1994 - maintenantAs a free lance I totally devoted myself to the teaching area in business english including banking and financial english, insurance english ...I started reaching in a secondary shool( lycée Aloui in tunis), then I worked as Tunis Air( the tunisian air line company) regional manager in Cairo ( Egpt); afterwards I worked as a translator interpreter at the amrican embassy in Tunis and finally I was hired by the central Bank of Tunisia as a translator to finally reach the position of the language teaching department supervisor of the Central Bank of Tunisia.
Formations
Faculté Des Lettres De Tunis (Tunis)
Tunis1961 - 1965english and north american literature
I got the 'maitrise and the CAR IN 1978 which are 2 other degrees
Département d'anglais - the ' maitrise and the 'car( certificat d'aptitude à la recherche enabled me to enroll for the preparation of a doctorate degree ' DRA' : diplome de recherches approfondies.