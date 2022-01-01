Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Bechir BAGANNE
Ajouter
Bechir BAGANNE
TUNIS
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Sndp-agil
- Ingénieur chef du département lubrifants
1986 - maintenant
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Abderrazak GUESMI
Amene BAGANNE
Fourat KORBI
Iyadh BAGANNE
Jridi IMEN
Maroua DABOUSSI
Mezni AMÉNI
Sahbi BOUJDARIA