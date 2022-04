Beddiar IMED

WE FEEL IT OUR PROUD PRIVILEGE TO TAKE THIS OPPORTUNITY TO INTRODUCE OUR COMPANY AND MY PROFILE AS WELL TO YOUR GOODSELVES.



WE ARE A PRIVATE ORGANISATION PRESENT IN ALL ALGERIAN PORT WITH OUR OWN OFFICES OFFERING A WIDE RANGE OF SERVICES IN THE FOLLOWING FIELDS:

- SHIPPING AGENCY IN THE DRY CARGO,PROJECT CARGOES,CHEMICALS,STEEL PRODUCTS……

- SHIPPING HUSBANDRY.

- PROTECTING AGENCY.

- SHIP BROKERS.

- SURVEYORS.

- BROKERAGE.

OUR MANAGEMENT AND STAFF ARE HIGHLY QUALIFIED, LONG EXPERIENCED AND DEDICATED TO CUSTOMER SATISFACTION.



AS WE ARE SPECIALISTS IN ALL CARGO SHIPPING AND SERVICES, WE'LL BE HONOURED TO FULFILL YOUR REQUIREMENTS AND ALL YOUR NEEDS IN INWARD/OUTWARD SHIPMENTS.



Mes compétences :

Courtage

Transport maritime

Navigation

Services