Menu

Begoña JARA

Courbevoie

En résumé

MBA, master in Marketing and Sales Management and PhD studies. Multicultural and multilingual, bilingual in French, very high level in English and German. More than 14 years sales experience in multinational companies in the IT market. Proven ability to overachieve targets and develop sales in new markets and regions. Very good negotiation skills, specially to close big and complex deals. Strong management skils. Productive and efficient work habits. Self-motivator with high energy.

Entreprises

  • Symantec - Enterprise Sales Team Leader & Sales Rep - Utilities & Telcos

    Courbevoie 2006 - maintenant Enterprise Sales Team Leader and Sales Rep for the Telco & Utilities vertical in Spain in the enterprise segment. I manage the team and the most important accounts in the vertical. Main solutions include cloud computing, data center infrastructure, storage and security. Responsible for managing strategic alliances in the team.

  • Akamai Technologies - Major Account Executive

    Paris 2004 - 2006 Accountable for starting up sales business in Spain, which included sales negotiations with end customers and putting in place a channel infrastructure in Spain (definition of channel strategy and negotiations with partners).

  • Verizon - Multinational Sales Rep

    PUTEAUX 2000 - 2004 Directly repporting to the Regional Sales Director for Southern Europe. Nationwide responsible for the Multinational Project, which aims at dealing with the top Multinational Accounts on an international bassis. Negotiation at international level for international projects involving several countries.

  • Retevisión (now ONO Cableuropa) - Sales Rep

    1999 - 2000 Sales Rep within the Key Accounts Department, for value-added solutions within the Industry vertical.

Formations

  • IESE Business School (Madrid)

    Madrid 2012 - 2012 Finance and Accounting for non Financial Managers

  • UNED - Universidad Nacional De Educación A Distancia (Madrid)

    Madrid 2004 - 2009 Doctorado en Relaciones Internacionales

    PhD in International Relations

  • ICADE - Universidad Pontificia Comillas (Madrid)

    Madrid 2003 - 2005 Executive MBA in Business Administration

  • Cámara Oficial De Comercio E Industria De Madrid (Madrid)

    Madrid 2002 - 2003 Master in Sales and Marketing Management

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel