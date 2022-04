Begonia FERNANDEZ-SERRA

I am a Spanish native with over 15 years of customer service, administration and some managerial experience across a number of multidisciplinary industries in the UK. Being multilingual I have a passion for languages and possess excellent communication skills.



International Recruitment Consultant working with top multinational companies (F500, CE500, CAC40, DAX30, Big4 and Top10) across most locations in the UK, Europe and Latin America. Specialising in the recruitment of Finance & Accounting professionals within the major industry sectors, I am interested in speaking with qualified or nearly qualified CIA, ACCA, CPA, CA, CISA, CISSP professionals about our vacancies.



Why contact me?



•International job opportunities in Internal Audit, IT/ IS Audit, Accountancy, Finance, Corporate Finance and Transaction Services



•Make a career move from Big4 into industry with one of the world's best multinational companies



•Seeking advice on current recruitment trends, market requirements, international locations, top employers or professional qualifications



•Agency Recruitment, Talent Acquisitions and Staffing Strategies



•Headhunting, Direct Sourcing, Candidate Attraction and Social Media Recruitment



Please contact me directly for a confidential discussion on +44 (0)131 473 4935 or email Begonia.fernandezserra@changerecruitmentgroup.com