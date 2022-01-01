Menu

Begum CETINER

Evendale

En résumé

Ingénieur Mécanique (Master/Bac+5) avec plus de 10 ans d'expérience dans l'industrie aéronautique

Mes compétences :
Pro-e
CATIA V5
Icepak
Hypermodel
UG
Solidworks
Gambit
Fluent
P-thermal
Aerospace
Aviation
CATIA
Product Development
Analysis
CFD

Entreprises

  • GE Aviation - Lead Engineer

    Evendale 2012 - maintenant

  • Philips - Mechanical Product Development

    Suresnes 2011 - 2012 Mechanical Product Development Engineer at Consumer Lifestyle Innovation Site.
    •Defining, understanding and translating consumer needs.
    •Function Development via defining and realizing models and test set-ups.
    •Develop new and existing product concepts within cross-functional teams.
    •Defining design rules as a baseline for the compatibility of the products.
    •Root-cause analysis of production problems and consumer complaints.
    •Detail and assembly design via ProE/Intralink and product documentation.
    •Cooperate with internal and external partners.

  • ADASI - Mech. Eng.

    2009 - 2010

  • KAI Korea Aerospace Ind. - Thermal Analysis Specialist

    2008 - 2009 Thermal Analysis Specialist working on Korean Utility Helicopter (KUH) Development Program with Eurocopter (KHDS) in Propulsion Group. Analysis of various zones of the KUH using CFD Tools (Gambit/Tgrid, Fluent).
    Nose Bay, Instrument Panel, Center Console, Avionics Bay, Transition Bay thermal analysis, cooling of avionic/electronic equipment, designing airflow paths.
    Propulsion system, Engine Mount, Torque Tube, Upperdeck, MGB, MGB Strut bar, TGB/IGB thermal and airflow analysis.
    System design, schematic drawings, layouts preparation.
    Technical specifications preparation, documentation.
    Technical assistance and support of the other teams in KUH Program on thermal and airflow issues for design, installation and tests.

  • TAI Turkish Aerospace Ind. - ECS Team Leader

    2000 - 2008 Environmental Control Systems Team Leader leading a team of engineers in Aircraft Systems Section of Design and Development Department.
    Certification Verification Engineer (CVE) in the Certification Team for C-130 aircraft according to FAR 25.
    •Perform design, integration, installation design, including conceptual and detail design and modification of Aircraft Systems satisfying system requirements with CATIA and UG.
    •System requirements definition, documentation.
    •CFD Analysis using Gambit/Tgrid, Fluent/Icepak.
    •Define test requirements, perform tests and qualification.
    •Evaluate designs and perform trade studies for performance, structural adequacy, cost effectiveness, and regulatory compliance.
    •Integrate technical, cost, and safety considerations into the product definition to comply with customer, regulatory, and company requirements.
    •Document results in drawings, datasets, reports, specifications, and supporting data.
    •Interface with other members of project or program teams, management, and technical staff to define and implement engineering solutions to meet group, organization, and company objectives.

    Thermal Engineer at Elbit Systems Ltd., Haifa, Israel during Jan.-Nov.2004 in UH-60 Utility Helicopter customization and modernization program (installation and integration of new avionic equipment to BlackHawk Helicopters). Thermal Analysis of upgraded Blackhawk helicopters, Cooling of Electronic/Avionic Equipment. Using Solidworks for avionic/electronic equipment and Helicopter structure modeling. CFD modeling of the Helicopter structure with avionic/electronic equipment inside, mesh generation, CFD analyses using Gambit, Fluent, Icepak, cooling fan and thermostat selection, working as a thermal engineer for Elbit Systems Ltd.

    Programs: UH-60 (utility helicopter upgrade), AH-1S (attack helicopter upgrade), C-130 (transport aircraft upgrade), T-38 (trainer aircraft upgrade), Turkish UAV (development)

    Publication: "Thermal Analysis Applications using Fluent in Aircraft Design and Development Projects., ANOVA Fluent Users Group Meeting, Ankara , 2006. (In Turkish)

Formations

  • Ecole Nationale Supérieur D’Arts Et Métiers ParisTech

    Bordeaux 2014 - 2015 Mastère Spécialisé (Bac+6)

  • Middle East Technical University (Ankara)

    Ankara 1996 - 1999 Mechanical Engineering

    Mechanical Engineering-Master (Bac+5)

  • Middle East Tecnical University (Ankara)

    Ankara 1992 - 1996 Mechanical Engineering