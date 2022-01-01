Menu

Behchachi MOHAMED ELHADI

CONSTANTINE

En résumé

I am keen to learn new skills, besides being self-motivated and capable of working under
stress. You will find me to be very personable and approachable .My skills in dealing with
People from all walks of life should bring a wealth of assistance to your firm.

I’ve gained valuable practical experience during my several industrial trainings which I think would be of a great use now, adding on to my academic skills and language skills.
I can specify some of my positive attributes gained through my exposure to the outside world
like :
-Ability to work in groups.
-Effective Communication skills.
-Hard working nature, professional and positive attitude.

Having experience in similar field helps me to be a good fit in your company,I am excited at the prospect of working for you and have enclosed my resume for your review.I would be happy to interview with you.Thank you for your time and consideration.

Sincerely yours,


BEHCHACHI Mohamed El-Hadi

Entreprises

  • IRMA Global Services - Superviseur Elecrical & instrument

    2018 - 2018 Project Name : Power plant combined cycle 3x4OO MW of TERGA Location : TERGA, AIN TEMOUCHENT
    Owner/Client Name: AOM Algeria/Alstom/GE Energy Duties in the Project:
    -Dismantling of old instruments.
    - Preparation of works.
    - Installation of new instruments.
    -Termination of Instrument and junction boxes. -pre-commissioning of the new installed instrument with the client. -Commissioning and start-up of turbo compressor.

  • IRMA GLOBAL -  Commissioning Electrical Technician

    2015 - 2016 Duties in the Project (Commissioning of 3 GE heavy duty gas turbines 9FA):

    - Commissioning of the instrumentations on GE MRKVI control panels. - Performing MEGGER test on all electrical motors.
    - Commissioning of GE turbine starting means (LCI: Load Commutated Inverter). - Commissioning of GE Generator Protection and Excitation systems.
    - Commissioning electrical transformers (High tension test, Hi-Pot test....).

  • ENGTP -  Electrical Technician

    2014 - 2015 Duties in the Project :


    - Installation Quality control: instruments, junction boxes, cables terminations & trays... - Performing cold loop check / MEGGER testing.
    - Clearing the punch list of lighting system.
    - Installation of grounding system.

  • SOC GMI Subcontractor of Ansaldo Energia. - Commissioning Electrical Technician

    2014 - 2014 Duties in the Project (Installation & commissioning of 3 Ansaldo Energia gas turbines):
    - Commissioning of instrumentations, valves & Motors.
    - Testing and maintenance of HVAC systems
    - Testing electrical transformers, high voltage & Hi-Pot test. - Commissioning of Medium voltage switchgears.

  • IRMA GLOBAL - Electrical Technician

    2014 - maintenant

  • SOC GMI Subcontractor of Ansaldo Energia - Commissioning Electrical Technician

    2013 - 2014 Duties in the Project (Commissioning of 2 Ansaldo Energia gas turbines): - Punch list closure: Transformers, Fire-fighting system, MV switchgear....

  • IMS Groupe (France - Maghreb - UK) -  Electrical Technician

    LA GARENNE COLOMBES 2013 - 2013 Duties in the Project (Installation of 12 GE mobile gas turbines TM2500):
    - Installation of Emergency diesel group.
    - Installation of cable trays, Grounding system & lighting. - Electrical connection of turbine accessories.

  • ENGTP (OIL and gas Construction Company) -  Electrical Technician

    2011 - 2013 Duties in the Project (Installation of Crude oil & LPG transformation factory):
    - Cables connection, trays installation & Junction boxes mounting. - Performing instruments loop check.
    - Installation of grounding system, HVAC & lighting.
    - Installation of MV/LV switchgears and bus bars.
    - Installation of security system (cameras, monitor screens....).

  • GEPCO Group BENTINI - Electrical Technician

    2010 - 2010 Duties in the Project (Installation of Hydrocarbon processing factory):
    - Installation of Electrical diesel groups.
    - Installation of grounding system, lighting & HVAC. - Installation of power supply system.

  • ENGTP - Electrical Technician

    2009 - 2010 Duties in the Project (Installation of gas processing & distribution unit):
    - Low voltage Panels wiring (MCC, TGBT, DCS, Fire Fighting panel ...). - Installation of Shielded high-voltage substation (GIS) 60 KV.
    - Installation of security system (cameras, monitor screens....).

Formations

