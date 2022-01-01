Behchachi MOHAMED ELHADI

I am keen to learn new skills, besides being self-motivated and capable of working under

stress. You will find me to be very personable and approachable .My skills in dealing with

People from all walks of life should bring a wealth of assistance to your firm.



I’ve gained valuable practical experience during my several industrial trainings which I think would be of a great use now, adding on to my academic skills and language skills.

I can specify some of my positive attributes gained through my exposure to the outside world

like :

-Ability to work in groups.

-Effective Communication skills.

-Hard working nature, professional and positive attitude.



Having experience in similar field helps me to be a good fit in your company,I am excited at the prospect of working for you and have enclosed my resume for your review.I would be happy to interview with you.Thank you for your time and consideration.



Sincerely yours,





BEHCHACHI Mohamed El-Hadi