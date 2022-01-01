Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Behesse Stephane KONAN
Ajouter
Behesse Stephane KONAN
ABIDJAN
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Planetal Computer Institute (ACCRA - GHANA)
- Administrateur Réseaux et Systèmes
2007 - maintenant
Formations
WISAK COMPUTER TRAINING INSTITUTE NTIC (Accra)
Accra
2005 - 2008
TECHNOLOGIES DE L'INFORMATION
Réseau
Charles KOMBA
Kouakou Jikel ANINI
N'djadjo Jules César LOUKOU
Pacome Konan KASSE
Sylvestre NGOH