Bekanty Armande Ursule KOUADIO
Bekanty Armande Ursule KOUADIO
ABIDJAN
En résumé
Efficacite, Excellence
Entreprises
Laboratoire GEROT LANACH
- Delegue medicale
2014 - 2015
Vente et mise en place de produits de specialite neurologique notamment anticonvulsivant antinepileptique tels :NEUROTOP, CONVULEX
Formations
Distripharm Formation (Abidjan)
Abidjan
2010 - 2013
deug2
Réseau
Atoumou Anzouan ATHENA ANDREE FREDERIQUE BOHOUSSOU MOIPHOUET
Bekanty KOUADIO