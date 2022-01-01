Retail
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Bekey BELGACEM
Bekey BELGACEM
ZARZIS
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Beton arme
Structure metallique
Entreprises
BETEP TUNISIE
- INGENIEUR CONSEIL
1992 - maintenant
Étude structure béton arme charpente métallique et v r d
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Ahmed Amine DAMMAK
Cedric BLONDELON
Farid CHIHANI
Mohamed Salah BEN SLAMIA
Mrad BASSET