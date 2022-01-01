Bekrar MARWA

Mes compétences :
Network administration
semantic analysis
eLearning
XML
Python Programming
PostgreSQL
Personal Home Page
Oracle
MySQL
HTML
DBMS
Cascading Style Sheets
C Programming Language
Apple MacOS
Android
Entreprises
Imagine Partner IT
- Software Engineer
2016 - maintenant: Software Engineer in Imagine Partner IT (Full time
, UNESCO), Algeria.
- Server and network administration. ;
- Training teachers on Storyline and collaborative tools. ;
- Writing manuals. ;
- Testing and choosing software and material solutions for the company. ;
- Migration to Cloud.