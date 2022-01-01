Bel Dieu CHARLES GUILLOM is an ATCO (Air Traffic Controller) , Electrical engineer, physicist, recently certified young coach in his field of practice, and Founder at Health4ALL the first Cameroon's association engaged in Cervical cancer fighting in he’s country, with more than thousands of women sensitized. Appointed RDI(NGO)ambassador of change in Cameroon in cervical CANCER fighting and Cameroon Arts in medicine project country director at TenderartsNigeria(NGO).



He’s also passionate about Aviation and health care, in which he’s involving himself by acting as a volunteer health educator engaged in HIV/Aids fighting, follow-up and evaluation assistant in AGR project with UNICEF and as volunteer in PNS /OEV project with Cameroon state,UNICEF since 10 years in and NGO called AFSUPES, and as part time instructor in several civil aviation vocational training school such as ISTTAM, GLOBAL Training Institute and Ecole Technique de L’Aeronautique Civile Douala.



Bel-Dieu Dieu beside that is a YALI fellow which has been recognized in 2018 amongst 500 best youth leaders in Cameroon, by the Mandela Washington Fellows Association Cameroon and the US embassy to Cameroon, and a 2018 award winning of the 50 most influential young Cameroonians under the category leadership and civil society by COSDEF Group and Advance Media.



Thus he appears as a leader’s builder. Bel Dieu is speaking 6 local languages in Cameroon such as BASSA, BANEN, BAKOKO, DOUALA, MPONGO and FOULFOUDE; he’s then using this skill in peace improvement through dialogue and social integration.



This young man, Bel Dieu is intending to be a relevant civil aviation specialist a tremendous electrical engineer and a pioneer of Cervical cancer fighting in Africa, by learning and organizing communities in actions.



