Menu

Bel-Dieu CHARLES-GUILLOM

DOUALA

En résumé

Bel Dieu CHARLES GUILLOM is an ATCO (Air Traffic Controller) , Electrical engineer, physicist, recently certified young coach in his field of practice, and Founder at Health4ALL the first Cameroon's association engaged in Cervical cancer fighting in he’s country, with more than thousands of women sensitized. Appointed RDI(NGO)ambassador of change in Cameroon in cervical CANCER fighting and Cameroon Arts in medicine project country director at TenderartsNigeria(NGO).

He’s also passionate about Aviation and health care, in which he’s involving himself by acting as a volunteer health educator engaged in HIV/Aids fighting, follow-up and evaluation assistant in AGR project with UNICEF and as volunteer in PNS /OEV project with Cameroon state,UNICEF since 10 years in and NGO called AFSUPES, and as part time instructor in several civil aviation vocational training school such as ISTTAM, GLOBAL Training Institute and Ecole Technique de L’Aeronautique Civile Douala.

Bel-Dieu Dieu beside that is a YALI fellow which has been recognized in 2018 amongst 500 best youth leaders in Cameroon, by the Mandela Washington Fellows Association Cameroon and the US embassy to Cameroon, and a 2018 award winning of the 50 most influential young Cameroonians under the category leadership and civil society by COSDEF Group and Advance Media.

Thus he appears as a leader’s builder. Bel Dieu is speaking 6 local languages in Cameroon such as BASSA, BANEN, BAKOKO, DOUALA, MPONGO and FOULFOUDE; he’s then using this skill in peace improvement through dialogue and social integration.

This young man, Bel Dieu is intending to be a relevant civil aviation specialist a tremendous electrical engineer and a pioneer of Cervical cancer fighting in Africa, by learning and organizing communities in actions.

Mes compétences :
multiannual Preventive Maintenance
Roto packs maintenance
Planned Maintenance
Conditioning monitoring
Air Traffic Control
Airport Management
Electricity Supply > Transmission & Distribution >
Electrical Engineering
Industrial Automation
Management training
OTHERS SKILLS
Team Building
Simulink
LabVIEW
Solidworks
Visual Basic

Entreprises

  • DANGOTE CEMENT CAMEROON - Electrical Engineer intern

    2019 - 2019 (4months): Electrical Engineer academical internship at DANGOTE
    Activities:

    * Design of a multiannual Preventive Maintenance plan of the six most critical motors of the cement grinding mill station;
    * Roto packs maintenance follow up;
    * Design of the compressor station preventive maintenance plan
    * Conditioning monitoring (vibration, Infrared thermography measurement and analysis) of critical motors and gear boxes

  • Asecna - Airdrome/approach air trafic controller

    PARIS 2016 - 2017 Diori Harmani international airport, Niamey-Niger with the Agency for the Safety of Air Navigation in Africa and Madagascar (ASECNA)
    Activities:

    * Air Traffic Management
    * Air Traffic Control
    * Economy of air transport
    * Airport Management
    * Aeronautical meteorology

  • laboratory of Douala - Élevé ingénieur

    2014 - 2015 Activities:

    * Modeling and control of asynchronous motors (Vector Control by Indirect Rotor Flow Orientation) via pulse width modulated (PWM) voltage inverter synchronized with
    MATLAB / SIMULINK.

  • ENEO - Electrical Pre-engineer intern

    Montpellier 2014 - 2015 Activities:

    * Studies of harmonics impact on the quality of service.

    * Evaluation of technical losses of DRCUD power distribution transformers
    * Participation in OKSA-MAROC/ ENEO-CAMEROON project

Formations

  • COSDEF GROUP (Douala)

    Douala 2018 - 2018 Certificate of recognition

    Award winning of the 50 most influential young Cameroonians under 40 years old, under the category of Leadership and Civil Society, by AvanceMedia and COSDEF GROUP

  • Douala Institute Of Technology (Douala)

    Douala 2018 - 2019 Ingénieur

    La transformation et la distribution sont les deux aspects qui m'ont particulièrement passionné au cours de ma formation mais, au contact de l'entreprise j'ai vite été passionné par la gestion de la maintenance, véritable socle de la production et qui nécessite une parfaite maîtrise pluriforme de la plus part des domaines de l'ingénierie.

  • Go Ahead Africa Ltd And Pan African Leadership And Entrepreneurship Foundation (Douala)

    Douala 2018 - 2019 Diploma of completion

    Cameroon Leadership Academy Fellowship: Leadership, Social Innovation and Management
    Training (with Diploma) by Go

  • African Change Makers Fellow (Abuja)

    Abuja 2018 - 2018 Certificate of completion

    African Change Makers Fellowship: Leadership, Entrepreneurship, Intrapreneurship and HR
    Management training (with certificate of completion) by African Change Makers (NGO- Nigeria).

  • Ecole Africaine De La Météorologie Et De L'Aviation Civile (EAMAC) (Niamey)

    Niamey 2015 - 2017 Contrôleur de la circulation aérienne Aérodrome/Approche

    Les challenges ont toujours été une source de motivation pour moi, et le monde de l'aviation ayant toujours revêtu un caractère en terme de transport le plus sur, j'ai été passionné de découvrir quel en était les secrets et afin de mieux aiguisé mon sens de la précision et de la qualité de service.

  • Douala Institute Of Technology (Douala)

    Douala 2014 - 2015 Master of Engineering in electrical engineering

  • Douala Institute Of Technology (Douala)

    Douala 2014 - 2015 Master of Engineering in electrical engineering

  • UNIVERSITY OF NGAOUNDERE (Ngaoundéré)

    Ngaoundéré 2011 - 2014 Bachelors Degree

    : Bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering-Physics option EEA (Electronics, Electrotechnical engineering and Automation),

Réseau