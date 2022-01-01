Menu

Belaid DECHIR

BOUZAREAH

En résumé

My technical knowledge, sale experience and my flexibility allowed me to succeed in various business fields (Telecoms operators, banking and ITC Integrator & services).

To be efficient, I always focus on my core business to achieve my objectives such as: performing organization, catching business opportunities, enhance productivity, profitability and reducing risks and gaps

Hard worker, Curiosity; Consistency; Integrity and strong willingness are my personality character

Mes compétences :
manage the customer advisors
good communication skills
Relationship development
Processing of tenders and bids
PBX
Microsoft Visio
Microsoft Project
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Outlook
Microsoft Office
Forecasting
Budgeting
Billing Systems
tendering
presentation skills
manage teams
leadership skills
develop customer portfolio
develop business strategy
back office
Project Management
Mentoring Skills
Interpersonal Skills
HR management
Front Office
Facilitation Skills

Entreprises

  • SOULCO ENTERPRISE COMMUNICATIONS - Senior Sales Manager

    2008 - maintenant * Find business opportunities to develop customer portfolio ;
    * Continuous quest to increase the turnover ;
    * Establish and develop business strategy; marketing plans and promotions ;
    * Nurture close relationships with customers and partners (Solution presentations, find
    suitable technical configuration, solving issues, Offer Long-term maintenance contracts
    and training)
    * Bid for RFP and public tenders (P & L); * Product Homologation with ARPT;
    * Projects accomplishment follow-up and after sales services: Installation modernization,
    spare part deliveries and repairs;
    * Establishment, monitoring and analysis of Dashboard KPI ;
    * Budgeting and HR management activities

  • SOULCO ENTERPRISE COMMUNICATIONS - Sales Manager

    2008 - maintenant – System Integrator company (Telephony systems (PBX for SMEs / SMIs), Security systems (access control), Services) –

    Tasks:
    • Find business opportunities to enhance customer portfolio to increase incomes
    • Nurture close relationships with customers and partners (Solution presentations, find suitable technical configuration, solving issues, Offer Long-term maintenance contracts and training)
    • After sales service: Installation modernization, spare part deliveries and repairs.
    • Marketing intelligence
    • Bid and manage public tendering process (P & L)
    • Projects accomplishment follow-up
    • Product Homologation process follow-up
    • Establishment, monitoring and analysis of KPI
    • Supply chain forecast in the short, medium and long term
    • Development of business strategy
    • Budgeting and HR management activities

  • BANK SOCIETE GENERALE ALGERIE - Customer Relationship Manager

    2007 - 2008 * Management of customer service operations (Front and back office) ;
    * Selection and recruitment of new employees
    * Train and manage teams. ;
    * Ensure, in collaboration with the technical service, the proper functioning of the technical
    means at our disposal and work to optimize their exploitation

  BANK SOCIETE GENERALE ALGERIE - Customer Relationship Manager

    2007 - 2008 Duties:

    2007 - 2008 Duties:
    * Management of customer service operations
    * Selection and recruitment of new employees
    * Train and manage the customer advisors. ;
    * Ensure, in collaboration with the technical service, the proper functioning of the technical means at our disposal and work to optimize their exploitation

  • Orascom Telecom - Customer Service Manager

    PARIS 2006 - 2006 * Management of customer service (Call Center, Activation and Support services) ;
    * Lead, support, motivate and coach teams. ;
    * Balancing the interests of the company and the customer. ;
    * Comply with performance requirements and the duty to provide employees the means
    necessary for the accomplishment of their tasks to achieve objectives

  CAT (JV: Orascom Telecom / Egypt telecom ) - Customer Service Manager

    2006 - 2006 Duties:

    2006 - 2006 Duties:
    * Lead, support, motivate and coach teams. ;
    * Balancing the interests of the company and the customer. ;
    * Comply with performance requirements and the duty to provide employees the means
    necessary for the accomplishment of their tasks to achieve objectives

  • DJEZZY - Orascom Telecom Algerie - Customer Service Manager

    2001 - 2005 * Monitor resolution of claims and complaints from customers ;
    * Ensure compliance with the commitment with the client ;
    * Ensure consistent and enforced speech towards customer ;
    * Support, coach and motivate teams

  • DJEZZY - Orascom Telecom Algerie - Call Center Manager

    2001 - 2005 * Management of teams (60 advisors)- Call Center ;
    * Monitor resolution of claims and complaints from customers ;
    * Ensure compliance with the commitment with the client ;
    * Ensure consistent and enforced speech towards customer ;
    * Daily, weekly and monthly reporting (KPI Dashboard) ;
    * Support, coach and motivate teams

  • SADIMET Sarl. - Technical Sales Engineer

    1998 - 2001 * Sales advisor (Telephony equipments, Electrical test and measurements equipments)
    Additional trainings:

    * Interpersonal Skills (Opteam A) Seven habits (CESI Algérie) ;
    * Finance for non finance (CESI Algérie) ;
    * Facilitation Skills (Experior Management Consultant - England ) ;
    * Mentoring Skills (Experior Management Consultant - England ) ;
    * Project Management (Opteam A)

  • SADIMET Sarl. - Technical Sales Engineer

    1998 - 2001 Main task: Sales advisor (Telephony equipments, Electrical test and measurements devices-
    Fluke)

Formations

  • ESAA (Algiers)

    Algiers 2013 - 2014 EMBA BUSINESS MANAGEMENT

  • USTHB University (Algiers)

    Algiers 1991 - 1997 Electronics Engineer

    EXCELLENT

  • Technicum De Reghaia (Algiers)

    Algiers 1988 - 1991 Bachelor in Electronics

