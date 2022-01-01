Belaid DECHIR

My technical knowledge, sale experience and my flexibility allowed me to succeed in various business fields (Telecoms operators, banking and ITC Integrator & services).
To be efficient, I always focus on my core business to achieve my objectives such as: performing organization, catching business opportunities, enhance productivity, profitability and reducing risks and gaps
Hard worker, Curiosity; Consistency; Integrity and strong willingness are my personality character
Mes compétences :
manage the customer advisors
good communication skills
Relationship development
Processing of tenders and bids
PBX
Microsoft Visio
Microsoft Project
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Outlook
Microsoft Office
Forecasting
Budgeting
Billing Systems
tendering
presentation skills
manage teams
leadership skills
develop customer portfolio
develop business strategy
back office
Project Management
Mentoring Skills
Interpersonal Skills
HR management
Front Office
Facilitation Skills