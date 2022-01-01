Belaid DECHIR

My technical knowledge, sale experience and my flexibility allowed me to succeed in various business fields (Telecoms operators, banking and ITC Integrator & services).



To be efficient, I always focus on my core business to achieve my objectives such as: performing organization, catching business opportunities, enhance productivity, profitability and reducing risks and gaps



Hard worker, Curiosity; Consistency; Integrity and strong willingness are my personality character



Mes compétences :

manage the customer advisors

good communication skills

Relationship development

Processing of tenders and bids

PBX

Microsoft Visio

Microsoft Project

Microsoft PowerPoint

Microsoft Outlook

Microsoft Office

Forecasting

Budgeting

Billing Systems

tendering

presentation skills

manage teams

leadership skills

develop customer portfolio

develop business strategy

back office

Project Management

Mentoring Skills

Interpersonal Skills

HR management

Front Office

Facilitation Skills