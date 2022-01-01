Belaid GHIZLANE

Le Morocco Sustainable Tourism Forum, 1ère conférence sur le tourisme durable se tiendra à Saidia les 23 et 24 mai 2013, sous le thème "Maroc Méditerranée : à la recherche de la durabilité."

Ce forum dédié aux professionnels de l´industrie touristique représente une plateforme de rencontres professionnelles et de performance à travers un cycle de conférences et d´ateliers pratiques qui porteront sur les problématiques du tourisme durable.



The1st edition of the Morocco Sustainable Tourism Forum, a conference dedicated to the development of sustainable practices in Morocco and Mediterranean region. will take place on 23rd, 24th May 2013, in the city of Saidia .

To face this new challenge towards sustainability, the tourism professionals will meet to discuss the measures and appropriate solutions to implement a sustainable tourism activity. This unique B2B platform will offer workshops and conferences on key issues related to sustainable business strategies.

www.mst-forum.com